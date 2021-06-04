Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

Cardiff City’s top 10 oldest ever goalscorers

Published

9 mins ago

on

Cardiff City are facing a crucial period over the summer and the Bluebirds will be needing to make the right sort of additions to their squad to help them challenge for promotion next term.

Mick McCarthy has now had time to assess his squad and he will be able to have seen who he believes can be a key part of the side next term and also what positions they need to strengthen. It will be crucial that they bring in the players that he wants if they are to challenge for the top-six.

The Bluebirds will also be needing to replace some of their key loan players that they had at the club this season. While they must hang onto a goal scorer such as Kieffer Moore. His goals will be crucial to their hopes of challenging more closely for promotion.

While we enter the summer break, on the theme of Cardiff goalscorers we have put together a list of their top 10 oldest ever scorers. There are sure to be one or two flashes from the past amongst this group.


