Cardiff City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Cardiff City are looking to head back to the top flight after coming close in the play-offs last year, and Mick McCarthy may be the man to get them there.

The Bluebirds had two separate stints in the Premier League in the last eight years, but they want to establish themselves with the big boys and they’ve certainly undergone a short-term transformation since McCarthy came through the door.

He wasn’t given a lot to work with when he came in in January, but McCarthy has somehow got the team firing and whilst they may not end up making the play-offs again this season, there’s a platform to build on for 2021/22.

City have made some big purchases in recent times, most notably during their brief Premier League stints, but it hasn’t stopped them from splashing cash in the Championship either.

Let’s take a look at the Bluebirds’ 10 record purchases* – which all came since 2013 – and see what they are up to now.

*We have made the decision to leave Emiliano Sala out of this list.