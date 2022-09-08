Cardiff City’s top 10 most expensive signings ever – But what are they up to now?

Cardiff City have cut back on their spending in the transfer market in the last couple of seasons, now in their fourth since relegation to the Championship.

The Bluebirds have rebuilt a significant portion of their squad this summer with sensible and sustainable recruitment, as Steve Morison attempts to implement a more possession-based style of play.

There will and have been teething problems, but the club are slowly moving away from the approaches of Neil Warnock, Neil Harris and Mick McCarthy.

The quest for promotion to the Premier League has been completed on two occasions by the Bluebirds, with heavy investment coming and going over the years.

Recruitment has had its ups and downs over the years, but Cardiff do seem to be edging towards an exciting new era on the pitch.

Here, we have taken a look at Cardiff’s top ten most expensive signings ever and what they are up to now…