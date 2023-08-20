Highlights Cardiff City has had four different managers in the last year, but the team is now heading towards stability and success under Erol Bulut's fresh leadership.

Cardiff City's managerial hotseat has had many inhabitants as of late. In the last year alone, the Bluebirds have had four different managers at the helm, but now appear on course to eventual stability and success under the fresh stewardship of Erol Bulut, who has captivated supporters with an exciting summer transfer window.From Ike Ugbo and Dimitros Goutas to the return of the man himself Aaron Ramsey- and everything inbetween, Cardiff are taking renewed strides to compete back at the right end of the table after a torrid couple of years battling relegation.To an overwhelming degree though, the jury does still remain out on the largely-untested Bulut.He will also have to conjure up something pretty remarkable to establish himself as one of Cardiff's top ten most statistically successful managers- a cohort that not even Neil Warnock features in.Given the euphoric fortunes that Warnock brought back to the Welsh Capital, that really does serve to speak volumes of how fierce the competition really is, dating all the way back to the inaugural stages of Cardiff's inception.Here then, we have decided to round-up the ten most successful managers in Cardiff's history based upon win percentage...(Please note: Managers must have coached more than 20 games to qualify for this list)

10 Lennie Lawrence- 41.38%

Starting off the list is popular manager Lennie Lawrence, who won 72 of his 174 matches at the helm between February 2002 and May 2005.His crowning achievement, was, of course, guiding Cardiff back to the second-tier in 2003 as the Bluebirds edged out QPR in the play-off final 1-0 with a goal from Andy Campbell deep into extra time- a moment that still lives very much in the memory of supporters who were in attendance at the Millenium Stadium that day.

9 Cyril Spiers- 41.40%

Narrowly pipping Lawrence to ninth place is Cyril Spiers.Spiers managed the Bluebirds during the post-war period and won 118 of his 285 matches across a six-and-a-half year spell, also clinching promotion from the third-tier within that timeframe.

8 Dave Jones- 41.90%

Meanwhile, Dave Jones is a somewhat recent name that Cardiff supporters will be more familiar with.Jones managed Cardiff for six years and inspired a quick, front-footed attacking approach that often came to fruition through the likes of Michael Chopra, Jay Bothroyd and the late, great Peter Whittingham, although Cardiff eventually, and routinely seemed to fall at the final hurdle under his tuition.The Bluebirds finished fourth in his last two seasons but fell to consecutive play-off defeats- one coming in the final against Blackpool in 2010- which led to his dismissal ahead of the 2011/12 campaign.That said, Cardiff did emphatically reach the 2008 FA Cup final three years into Jones' South Wales reign, where they lost out to Portsmouth.

7 Malky Mackay- 43.20%

Malky Mackay will also require little introduction to the Bluebirds faithful, having racked up over 100 matches at the helm and guided their first ever Premier League promotion.He even led them to their second major cup showpiece in the space of three years when they locked horns with Liverpool at Wembley in 2011's League Cup final, eventually falling to defeat on penalties.Make no mistake about it, Mackay is right up there among Cardiff's most skilled managers of all time.However, his successful tenure with the club was curtailed in abrupt and controversial circumstances at the end of 2013 when, with the Bluebirds above the relegation zone at that time and appearing capable of survival, he was given his marching orders by owner Vincent Tan.Fans had already waged war on Tan prior to Mackay's dismissal and protests followed, although it was later revealed that the Scotsman had exchanged messages of a discriminatory nature with former-head of recruitment Iain Moody.

6 Eddie May- 43.68%

Eddie May remains adorned in this corner of the world, winning the Third Division title and winning 83 of his 190 matches in charge between 1991 and 1994.May also lifted the Welsh Cup on two occassions.

5 Fred Stewart- 44.60%

It would be hard to contest that there is a better manager overall in Cardiff's history than Fred Stewart, who led the Bluebirds for over 20 years.That makes him the longest-serving manager in both Cardiff and Stockport County's history, the only other club that he ever managed- records which should stay intact forever.During his time at Cardiff, they won five Welsh Cups and one Southern League title, while finishing as runners-up to Huddersfield Town in the top flight, then called the First Division.He is also responsible for guiding Cardiff to their biggest ever achievement, lifting the FA Cup in 1927 against Arsenal to avenege defeat at the same stage at the hands of Sheffield United two years prior.They promptly beat London amateur outfit Corinthians in the Charity Shield showdown later that year.Overall, Stewart claimed 376 wins from 843 matches.

4 Len Ashurst- 45.26%

Len Ashurst did not achieve any comparable success to Stewart, although, for what it's worth, his superior win percentage ensures a fourth-placed finish here.In stark contrast, he only managed 95 outings across a two year period, although he did get Cardiff out of the third tier in the 1982/83 season and won 43 games in total.He later returned for another two year period in 1989.

3 Alan Cork- 48.53%

Another manager to oversee promotion for Cardiff from the third tier, Alan Cork was only in charge for less than two years between October 2000 and March 2002.In that time though, he also guided a historic FA Cup victory over Leeds United, who were atop of the Premier League at that time and boasted a squad littered with some of the stars of English football.

2 Billy McCandless- 52.48%

Arriving in second place is Billy McCandless.He was at the helm in the post-war period too and was succeeded by the aforementioned Spiers.During his time with the club, McCandless won over half of his 101 matches while scooping the Third Division South title.

1 Davy McDougall- 53.57%

Across Cardiff's 124-year history, no manager has been able to harvest a superior win percentage than Davy McDougall's.Granted, he did only manage 28 matches, but it nonetheless remains an impressive feat for McDougall, who led Cardiff all the way back in the 1910-11 campaign.

