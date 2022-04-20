Cardiff City’s summer transfer plans start to emerge with Steve Morison set to be busy

Cardiff City could be looking to bring in as many as 15 new players to the club this summer.

According to Wales Online, Cardiff are targeting bringing in 10 new players in what will likely be a busy transfer window ahead.

Steve Morison has steered the club away from a relegation battle since becoming the club’s manager midway through the campaign.

But with as many as 10 senior first team players out of contract at the end of the season, Cardiff will be dipping into the transfer market to maintain competitiveness.

Depending on further player sales, that figure could rise to a whopping 15 new signings this summer.

The club has struggled in recent seasons to offload players due to paying high wages, but that is now all set to change with so many contracts expiring in June.

The Bluebirds hierarchy are said to be working on an average wage figure to target going forward to avoid these circumstances hampering the club’s ability to spend again.

The likes of Ciaron Brown, Isaac Vassell, Alex Smithies, Aden Flint, Will Vaulks, Josh Murphy, Leandro Bacuna and Marlon Pack could all be let go come the end of the season.

All of those players were signed under Neil Warnock with big contracts, which has led the club to struggle offloading players over the years.

This could be a fresh start for the club, with Cardiff already having held talks with Premier League clubs over potential loan moves.

That includes conversations over the futures of Cody Drameh at Leeds United and Tommy Doyle at Manchester City.

The Verdict

This is an exciting move for Cardiff to be making as it looks to establish a new era in the squad.

Morison has done well with the current crop of players and has made the most of some smart recruitment in January.

But it does mean that patience will be needed as the squad overhaul will take time to implement successfully.

This is surely the beginning of a long road back to the top of the Championship, as opposed to a quick fix in an attempt to challenge next season.