Cardiff City’s stance on potential swoop for Viv Solomon-Otabor becomes clearer

Cardiff City are not set to sign Viv Solomon-Otabor on a free transfer, according to a report from Allnigeriasoccer.com.

The Bluebirds were believed to be on the verge of signing the winger after he featured for the club’s youth side during a two-week trial.

However, the club have now pulled out of a move for Solomon-Otabor following Mick McCarthy’s departure last weekend as it has been claimed that they no longer have the funds needed to finance a move.

Solomon-Otabor became a free-agent in the summer after his deal with Wigan Athletic expired.

Despite featuring on 28 occasions for the Latics in League One last season, the 25-year-old has yet to find a new club.

Cardiff parted ways with McCarthy following a dismal start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The Bluebirds have lost eight games in a row in the Championship and are currently 21st in the league standings.

Caretaker boss Steve Morison is set to take charge of the club on Saturday when they head to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

Cardiff will have to step up to the mark if they are to secure a positive result in this fixture as their opponents have won five of their seven home league games.

The Verdict

Whilst Cardiff may need to bolster their squad in the January transfer window if they continue to struggle in the Championship, they may not necessarily regret missing out on the opportunity to sign Solomon-Otabor.

During the 33 appearances that he has made at this level during his career to date, the winger has only managed to score two goals.

Solomon-Otabor also struggled for consistency in the previous campaign for Wigan as he recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in League One.

For Solomon-Otabor’s sake, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to join a club in a lower division who will be able to provide him with the chance to play regular first-team football which is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.