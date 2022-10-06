Cardiff City’s search for a new manager: What is going on?

Despite making a good number of signings over the summer transfer window, Cardiff City had a poor start to the new season.

After six losses in their first ten games, Steve Morison was sacked as manager of the club.

However, since his sacking on the 18th September, the club are yet to appoint someone in his place with time ticking on.

Since his departure, the Bluebirds have seen their form increase with a 1-1 draw against Burnley before a 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers last night.

Currently it is former Cardiff player and coach Mark Hudson who is at the helm.

However, there doesn’t seem to have been much further progress made in attempts to get a new man in charge.

Reading manager Paul Ince was previously linked to the job although seemed to be happy to commit his future to his current club who sit third in the league.

Assistant manager of Burnley Craig Bellamy was also linked to the Bluebirds job earlier in the week although he too was happy to pledge his commitment to his current club, which isn’t a surprise as they a side who are pushing for promotion this season.

It’s been surprising to see a lack of names linked with the job given there are a number of Championship managers who are out of work.

However, a recent update has suggested that Cardiff may be looking internally for their next appointment.

On Monday it was reported by Wales Online that Mark Hudson had been given the green light to bring in further coaching staff to help Cardiff in their preparations.

It is fairly unusual to see an interim boss bring in their own staff which therefore suggests that this could be a sign that Hudson will get time to prove himself worthy of the job first.

Given Cardiff’s form has stepped up since he took over, you can understand why the club don’t want to be rash in bringing someone new in.

However, there’s still plenty of the season to go and it would be interesting to see if Hudson could keep his side’s form up for enough time that would see them climb up the league.