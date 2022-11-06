Cardiff City’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Cardiff City have had an okay season so far in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking to try and climb up the league table over the rest of the campaign.

The Bluebirds have started this season on a rather up and down footing and will need to find some more consistency if they are to move up the standings.

We’ll have to wait and see what the rest of the year brings, then, but here we’re taking a look at some of the players whose contracts expire soon…

Curtis Nelson

Nelson has been a little in and out of the side at times so far this year with his deal up next summer.

It feels as though this campaign will be one that will decide his future, then, with it likely if he plays regularly he’ll get a new deal and if not he might look at other options.

In his late 20s, he is an experienced defender and will not be short of suitors if he does move on.

Mark Harris

Harris has got lots of talent and we’ve seen him in a Cardiff shirt quite a lot this year, though he has been used as a sub a fair amount.

His contract is up next summer and, like Nelson, what he does for the rest of this campaign might decide his future.

Gavin Whyte

Whilst Harris has a fair chance of earning a new deal at Cardiff, it seems fair to assume Whyte might struggle to win a new contract.

He has not managed to force his way into the Cardiff side during his time there and has spent spells away on loan.

A move away could be best for him.

Joel Bagan

Bagan hasn’t played too much this season but is still in his early 20s and so Cardiff might feel as though it is worth giving him a little longer to show what he can do with a new contract.

Again, though, he might need to try and force his way into the side and stay there to really show he is worth handing another new contract to – there’s no denying his potential though.

Tom Sang

Sang seems in a similar boat to Bagan in the sense that he could be given another deal to cover more of his development – though he is a little further down the line.

Like Bagan, he had an injury at the start of the year and so both have seen game time limited by that, so hopefully they can show what they’re able to do in the months ahead.

20 quiz questions about some of Cardiff City’s craziest ever results – can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 1) Cardiff City recorded their biggest ever win against Knighton Town back in 1962. What was the score? 16-0 18-0 12-0 9-0