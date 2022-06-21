Cardiff City’s plans revealed as they look to continue summer transfer spree

Cardiff City are looking to strengthen the spine of their team as they hope to continue what has been a very busy window so far.

Steve Morison is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the Bluebirds and he has wasted little time in building his own squad, with the Welsh outfit having already completed eight deals so far this summer.

However, with a host of players having left, further additions are needed and Wales Online have confirmed that bringing in a centre-back, central midfielder and a striker are the next three priorities.

They state that offers have already been lodged for players in each of those positions, although there is no indication that any agreement is close as none of the bids have been accepted just yet.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements was always going to be on Morison’s radar as the Bluebirds lacked a clinical scorer in the league last season, with departed defender Aden Flint ending the campaign as the top scorer with just six goals.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

The verdict

This news will be encouraging for all Cardiff fans as they know these are areas in the team that need to be addressed following the good early work they’ve done in the market.

Clearly, they are making moves and it’s simply a case of waiting to see if deals can be done for the right price.

So, it promises to be an interesting few days and weeks ahead for Cardiff, with the fans set to see a new-look XI when the Championship season starts at the end of July.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.