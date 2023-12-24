Highlights Cardiff City has a number of celebrity supporters, including sports broadcaster Jason Mohammad and children's author Roald Dahl.

Gareth Bale, although never playing for Cardiff, was a fan of the Bluebirds in his youth.

Other celebrity supporters include Guto Pryce of Super Furry Animals and politician Neil Kinnock, who has supported the club for his entire life.

As the biggest club in Wales and the only Welsh team to take home the FA Cup, Cardiff City have a number of celebrity supporters in their ranks.

From pop stars, sports legends and famous politicians, the Bluebirds have earned themselves some incredible celebrity supporters that regularly visit the Cardiff City Stadium on the weekend.

Jason Mohammad

Famous for his sports broadcasting for the BBC, Cardiff local Jason Mohammad has been a keen Cardiff fan for his entire life.

Growing up in the deprived area of Ely, he regularly attended Ninian Park to see his beloved Cardiff march out in front of thousands of energetic Bluebirds.

The Final Score presenter was even a mascot for Cardiff as a child, showing just how deep his roots truly go.

Gareth Bale

While he never played for Cardiff, Gareth Bale was a fan of the Bluebirds while growing up in the city. The Wales legend came from the village of Whitchurch, known for the litany of athletes that graduated from its school.

Due to the limitations on Cardiff’s academy, which was only formed in 2004, Bale was already scouted and signed by Southampton years before Cardiff had the chance to.

If they had done, we’d likely have seen Bale kitting up for his boyhood club, before leaving for a hefty fee like fellow Welshman Aaron Ramsey.

Roald Dahl

One of the most famous children’s authors of all time is a Bluebird, as the Welsh-Norwegian writer Roald Dahl supported Cardiff City throughout his life.

He was a keen supporter of the club as a boy, having grown up with his Norwegian parents in Llandaff.

He attended Ninian Park in the 1920s on regular occasions, later writing about his exploits of visiting the ground during the heyday of the football club. In his book “More About Boy”, Dahl wrote: "As we rode the 20-minute journey from Llandaff to Cardiff in the big red bus, our excitement began to mount, and Joss would tell me about the opposing team for that day and the star players in it who were going to threaten our heroes in Cardiff City.

"It might be Sheffield Wednesday or West Bromwich Albion or Manchester United or any of the fifteen others, and I would listen and remember every detail of what Joss was saying.

"The bus took us to within five minutes' walk of Ninian Park Football Ground, where the great matches were always played, and outside the ground we would stop at a whelk-stall that stood near the turnstiles."

Guto Pryce

While the name Guto Pryce may not be familiar to you, you will likely of heard of the band he created. Pryce is the bassist of the 90s band Super Furry Animals, which gained mainstream success with their album Fuzzy Logic.

When not performing with them, Guto Pryce can be found down the Cardiff City Stadium, watching his beloved Bluebirds ply their trade on the pitch.

He even convinced the band to sponsor the club in 1999, creating one of the coolest football kits in the Football League that year.

Niel Kinnock

As the former leader of the Labour Party, politician Neil Kinnock has been resolute in his support of certain policies and politicians.

This support does not stop in politics, as he has supported Cardiff for his entire life, and continues to attend matches even in his 80s.

He has been outspoken in his support of the club, and hopes to see the club reach the highs of 1927 once again.

Sam Warburton

Another sports star to come out of Whitchurch High School is Sam Warburton. The Wales rugby legend was a classmate of Gareth Bale, and another one who went from a Cardiff Boy to a sports superstar.

While he is known as one of the country’s most impressive number 7’s in Rugby Union, he almost signed for Cardiff City as a boy to play football.

Warburton was a keen Cardiff fan as a child, and could have made it in football if he hadn’t been snapped up by the Welsh Rugby Union.