Cardiff City’s Mark McGuinness pens two-word message to supporters after Bristol City win

Cardiff City centre-back Mark McGuinness has labelled Saturday’s Severnside derby win over Bristol City an “enjoyable afternoon” in a Twitter message to supporters.

The Robins arrived as one of the Championship‘s in-form sides but were handed their first league defeat of 2023 by their rivals.

Nigel Pearson’s side were on top for long periods but second half goals from Sory Kaba and Jaden Philogene meant the Bluebirds secured all three points.

Having lost the last three Severnside derbies, including the reverse fixture 2-0 at Ashton Gate, it was a much-needed victory for Cardiff – and one that both the players and the fans seem to have enjoyed.

McGuinness has taken to Twitter to pen two-word message to the supporters after Saturday’s success.

It was Cardiff’s third win in four games – a run that has helped them move six points above the relegation zone.

McGuinness’ return from Sheffield Wednesday, where he spent the first half of the season on loan, has helped them shore things up at the back under new manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Cardiff head to Deepdale to face Preston North End next weekend.

The Verdict

Bluebirds fans will love this from McGuinness and no doubt echo his thoughts.

Saturday’s win could be massive for their Championship survival hopes and obviously came against their Severnside rivals.

The Robins had been on an impressive run but came unstuck in the Welsh capital – not managing to find the net and conceding twice.

McGuinness has been hugely impressive since returning from Wednesday and his continued growth is certainly a reason to be positive for supporters.