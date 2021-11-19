Cardiff City’s January transfer intentions emerge as Premier League talents emerge on agenda for Steve Morison

Cardiff City are set to bolster their squad in the January transfer window with the priority of adding one or two players with pace in the attacking areas, according to Wales Online.

Steve Morison will head into the January transfer window with the chance to freshen up the squad for the first time since he took over on a permanent basis from Mick McCarthy. Having guided the Bluebirds to one win, one draw and one defeat in caretaker charge he now has the chance to show that he can lead the club forwards in the long-term.

It is believed by Wales Online that the Bluebirds are going to prioritise the addition of players that can add pace in the wider areas and also upfront. That comes with Cardiff having been informed by Wolves that they want loanee Ryan Giles to start playing more games as a left-wing-back now because that is the position they feel he is best suited for in the long run.

The report from Wales Online suggests that Cardiff could look to pursue some loan signings from Premier League clubs who might want to allow some of their young talents to leave in the winter window to get some game time under their belts.

While it is thought that Cardiff are also looking into the situations of their loan players such as Max Watters and Josh Murphy. However, it is also believed that the Bluebirds have reservations over Murphy and feel he might have been given enough chances already and his form has not been the best for Preston.

The verdict

For some reason, Cardiff in the summer seemed to actively look to move on some of their most creative talents and players with pace in the final third. That in the end proved to be a major mistake for them and McCarthy and it was one of the main factors behind why they ended up going on a dismal eight-game losing run.

Morison has clearly identified that the Bluebirds need to address the balance of the attack in January and bring in players that can help them counter-attack and get up the field with natural pace. Giles at the moment is the only real option that they have within their senior players that can provide that kind of impact for them.

It seems then that Morison is going to be backed to bring in some loan players from the Premier League who can fill that void of pace for them in the final third. There will certainly be a lot of options for them to consider in that department from top-flight clubs, so it is vital that they start looking now and try and identify the best possible players to bring in.