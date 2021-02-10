Cardiff City’s Gavin Whyte: How is he getting on away on loan? Has he got a future at the club?

Gavin Whyte has enjoyed a bright start to his loan spell at Hull City as he bids to earn more minutes in the second half of the season.

The winger swapped the Bluebirds for the Tigers during the winter window having played very little indeed for the Welsh side under former boss Neil Harris.

However, he’s quickly settled in on Humberside with a number of good performances on display including in wins over Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley, with him scoring against the latter.

Unfortunately, an ankle injury has struck and he is set to be out for a few weeks but, as per the Belfast Telegraph, it’s not thought to be as bad as first feared after a scan and so he should still play a major part for Hull this season.

Indeed, as quoted by the same publication, Grant McCann confirmed it could have been far worse, whilst his comments also suggested that he and his staff have been impressed with what they’ve seen from him so far:

“It’s a blow for us because he’s been in tremendous form but I know the physios are working really hard to turn him around quickly.

“We’re actually pleased with that outcome, because we were worried.”

And so comes the question, will he have a future at Cardiff?

Already, you can see Hull are liking him and if they could do a permanent deal they might be tempted to explore it, though there are obvious obstacles to overcome there.

The Bluebirds, meanwhile, are enjoying a pick-up in form under Mick McCarthy with them beating Rotherham United 2-1 last night to continue their unbeaten run.

Indeed, it’s clear the new manager has given his players a refreshed lease of life, bringing in some from the cold, and perhaps Whyte would benefit from that too – he’d already left the club before McCarthy had replaced Harris.

It makes sense, then, to think the new boss will want to take a proper look at Whyte at the end of his loan spell and, if he performs well for Hull in the coming months, that could salvage his Cardiff career.

