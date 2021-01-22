Cardiff City’s failed managerial pursuit revealed

Paul Cook turned down the Cardiff City job because he was only offered a six-month contract to succeed Neil Harris, with Mick McCarthy now set to be appointed.

The Bluebirds made the decision to dismiss Harris yesterday, the day after they lost to QPR at home, which was a sixth consecutive loss.

With the games coming thick and fast, the Cardiff hierarchy will hope to make a swift decision, and it appears McCarthy is the man they are going with.

However, it could’ve been very different, with TalkSPORT claiming that Cook was initially contacted over the vacancy, but he had no intention of accepting such a short contract.

“Mick McCarthy is set to be named as the new Cardiff City boss. Paul Cook had been offered a 6-month deal by the club but turned it down as he wants something longer term.”

The former Wigan boss has been on the lookout for a new job since leaving the Latics, and he has already applied for the Sheffield Wednesday role, although the Owls are still to make a decision.

The verdict

You can understand why Cook was reluctant to accept such a short contract offer, and it suggests that Cardiff aren’t looking for the long-term with their next appointment.

That will concern fans, as they should be planning ahead, so it will be interesting to see how long a deal McCarthy signs.

As for Cook, you can be sure that more offers will come his way in the coming weeks and months, as he has proven himself to be a quality Championship manager over the years.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.