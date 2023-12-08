Highlights Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut is looking to strengthen the squad in January for a surprise play-off push.

The club was previously under an embargo but now has the financial freedom to make signings.

Bulut has identified specific positions, including goalkeeper and center-back, where he wants to bolster the team and has expressed interest in signing players like Karlan Grant and Kieffer Moore.

The Bluebirds are well and truly in play-off contention and find themselves just outside the top six. A strong January transfer window could make all the difference when it comes to breaking into the Championship play-offs for the first time since 2020.

Bulut's side were under an embargo in the summer, which meant the club couldn't pay fees for players. That embargo has since been lifted and the club could be looking to spend some money this summer.

GK - Jak Alnwick

Alnwick has been replaced by Alex Runarsson in recent times, but the Arsenal loanee has flattered to deceive. Alnwick is Cardiff's best shot-stopper and needs to come back into the side.

Bulut has done an incredible job with the Bluebirds so far, but it's fair to say dropping Alnwick for Runnarson has baffled most Cardiff fans.

RB - Perry NG

Perry NG has been one of Cardiff's standout performers over the last few years and this season and has been no different. He's a talented player and if he continues to perform like he has, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a bigger club come in for him.

When fit and available, NG is one of the first names on the Bluebirds' teamsheet.

CB - Mark McGuinness

McGuinness' future at Cardiff looked in jeopardy last season when he was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday. However, he returned in January and played a big role in keeping the Bluebirds in the Championship.

He's formed a great partnership with Dimitrios Goutas at the back and the pair have looked undroppable recently. Bulut has certainly found his centre-back pairing.

CB - Dimitrios Goutas

Goutas joined the Bluebirds from Sivasspor in the summer and has been a revelation in South Wales. Bulut used his knowledge of the European markets to bring him to Cardiff, and it would be no surprise to see him do so to bolster other positions in January.

Bulut certainly won't need to recruit another starting centre-back, however.

LB - Jamilu Collins

Collins was brought to the club ahead of the 2022/23 season but missed the majority of it thanks to a nasty ACL injury.

However, he's fought back, and the Nigerian defender has become a mainstay under Erol Bulut this season in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

CM - Aaron Ramsey

The signing of Wales captain Ramsey represented a great coup for the Bluebirds in the summer, and he impressed before suffering an injury in September.

However, he's not too far away from a return and will walk back into Bulut's side when fully fit.

CM - Manolis Siopis

The signing of Greek international Siopis went a little bit under the radar with Ramsey's arrival, but the midfielder has proved to be a great addition for the Bluebirds.

The 29-year-old has already become a fan favourite in the Welsh capital and has cemented his spot as a mainstay in Bulut's starting XI.

CAM - Anastasios Bakasetas

Greece captain Bakasetas has worked with Erol Bulut at Alanyaspor and the pair are said to have a good relationship.

Bulut has made no secret of his admiration for Bakasetas and has openly discussed his desire to sign him in January in an interview with a Turkish fan page on X. It would be a great coup if the Bluebirds got this over the line and would give the club a genuine chance of a play-off push.

LW - Karlan Grant

Grant joined the Bluebirds on a season-long loan from West Brom in the summer and has proved a shrewd signing.

He's started the vast majority of games this season on the left and, despite not having the best return in terms of goals and assists, his overall performances mean that he's kept his place in the team.

RW - Josh Bowler

Nottingham Forest loanee Bowler has proved an excellent signing since joining in the summer. It was a difficult 2022/23 campaign for Bowler, who spent the season on loan with Olympiacos and Blackpool, but the winger seems to have found a new lease of life in the Welsh capital.

Bowler has started the majority of games he's been fit and available for and has proved a very useful signing.

ST - Kieffer Moore

Bournemouth man Moore is out of favour with the Cherries and has been linked with a return to his former club. The Bluebirds were keen on Moore in the summer, but a deal wasn't finalised.

Kieffer Moore's record at Cardiff City - Transfermarkt (08/12/2023) Season P G A 2020/21 42 20 2 2021/22 24 5 4

Bulut has made absolutely no secret of his desire to bring Moore to the club, telling Wales Online he was the club's number one priority in January. With Moore needing first-team football to remain Wales' first-choice striker, a move away from Bournemouth seems likely. It would be no surprise to see Moore wearing a Cardiff shirt come February 1st.