Cardiff City’s Callum Robinson breaks silence on controversial flashpoint v Swansea

The latest instalment of one of the bitterest rivalries in British football – the South Wales Derby – was almost over before it had even begun on Sunday afternoon when Callum Robinson participated in a moment of madness.

Cardiff City had gotten off to a bright enough start as they looked to snap a two-match losing streak in the Championship, but their odds of securing a result against Swansea diminished after just seven minutes.

Having already conceded a free-kick for a shove on Matt Grimes, Robinson was then pushed from behind by Swans defender Ben Cabango, who was aiming to get the ball back from the Republic of Ireland international.

This appeared to rile Robinson though, who struck Cabango in the face with the match ball still in his hands, and that left referee Darren Bond with little option but to dismiss Cardiff’s number 47 for violent conduct.

A MOMENT OF MADNESS FROM CALLUM ROBINSON 🤯pic.twitter.com/4jfkds7SN0 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 23, 2022

With a man disadvantage, Cardiff went on to lose the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Oli Cooper and Michael Obafemi, meaning that for the third time in a row the Swans had secured the bragging right on derby day, sending Bluebirds fans back down the M4 very unhappy.

Interim Cardiff boss Mark Hudson had no complaints over the decision, and Robinson himself has taken to Instagram to apologise for his actions.

“I take full responsibility for yesterday,” Robinson wrote.

“I know how important this fixture is for our fans and everyone associated with the club and my actions weren’t good enough.

“I was gutted to leave my teammates out there playing with a man less.

“I will now do all I can to help the club achieve the results the fans deserve going forward.”

The Verdict

If Robinson had refrained from being wound up by Cabango, then the result could have gone entirely different.

On their day, a Cardiff team with 11 men on the pitch can be a match for anyone in the division, but poor discipline has let Robinson down, and in-turn he let his team-mates down as well.

With the way that Swansea play their football, Cardiff were always going to be at their mercy with a man disadvantage and that is what ended up happening.

Robinson will have to do a lot of grovelling one would assume after his actions, but he will also need to put in a lot of hard work on the training pitch to get back into Mark Hudson’s plans.