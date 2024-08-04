Highlights Cardiff City's summer signings emphasise ambitious goals for the 2024/25 campaign, with Alex Robertson potentially joining the Bluebirds' ranks.

Cardiff City have been making waves in the summer transfer window, with a host of exciting new additions serving to emphasise the club's ambitious designs ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign - and the next could be Alex Robertson.

The Bluebirds were treading water during Erol Bulut's opening bout in the job last season, securing a respectable 12th-placed finish but seldom appearing capable of tangibly contesting for the prized play-off slots eventually occupied by Leeds United, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.

There is, however, a palpable school of thought that their aspirations are situated significantly higher for the latest campaign, which will be initiated with much anticipation when Sunderland roll into the Welsh capital next weekend.

Chris Willock, who was Cardiff's inaugural signing of the window, possesses vast know-how of English football's second tier after spending four impressive years as QPR's creator-in-chief alongside Moroccan playmaker Ilias Chair.

Cardiff were in sore need of increased inventive impetus in wide areas, and it will be hoped that Willock can prove a remedy, even if there are question marks pertaining to his consistency and injury record. Nonetheless, there is most certainly no shortage of talent.

Meanwhile, ex-Aston Villa duo Calum Chambers and Anwar El-Ghazi represent serious pedigree at this level, having both spent the bulk of their careers playing top-flight football. Chambers has, while El-Ghazi's sole season outside the top division, either domestically or on the continent, came as he helped Aston Villa to return to the Premier League, notably putting a dazzling display on Wembley Way in their play-off final triumph over Derby County.

Then you've got Wilfried Kanga who, though an unknown quantity at this stage, arrives off the back of a commendable 12-goal campaign in the Belgian top-flight with Standard Liege and perhaps presents the best opportunity Cardiff have of solving their long-standing goalscoring woes.

Having already added four fresh faces to Bulut's side, more are impending before the window slams shut at the end of this month and Manchester City prospect Alex Robertson has been a vaunted target for quite some time.

The midfielder made a significant impression on loan at Portsmouth in their title-winning League One campaign last time out, subsequently earning real interest across the Championship this summer.

Cardiff City advance for Manchester City's Alex Robertson

Cardiff's interest in Robertson was first officially called last month by Glen Williams of WalesOnline, who reported that the Australian starlet formed part of a three-man midfield shortlist headed up by the club's key decision-makers.

Williams also made note of strong interest from Portsmouth, with the Championship newcomers known to be eager to strike a return for Robertson after his stellar season on the south coast last time out.

Alex Robertson's 23/24 League One stats for Portsmouth, as per FotMob Appearances 23 Goals 1 Assists 4 Average FotMob match rating 7.26 Successful passes 714 Pass accuracy 81.8% Accurate long balls 40 Chances created 31 Successful dribbles 25 Touches per 90 minutes 68.0 Duels won 110 Tackles won 13 Interceptions 9

It has been additionally reported by BBC Radio Wales' Rob Phillips that Hull City have also joined the hotly-contested race for Robertson's signature, which had posed the question of whether Cardiff could pull off the deal.

However, it now appears as though they're primed to make Robertson their fifth signing of the summer window following fresh developments over the last week. A separate report from Williams has detailed that Cardiff are "well-placed" to land Robertson and have entered negotiations with the Citizens pertaining to a fee, which marks a fresh yet positive development given the Premier League champions' prior reluctance to sanction a permanent departure - instead being said to have desired a loan move after handing the midfielder a new contract first.

Bulut has also broken his silence on Robertson, taking time to laud his talents in the wake of Wednesday night's penultimate pre-season victory over Reading. He said: "Let’s see how the situation will end.

"I don’t know about other offers but he is an interesting player. He is a quality, good player it is normal he has offers so we shall see."

Robertson's current deal at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in less than twelve months' time and while there is not yet any indication of the financial proposal chalked up by Cardiff, it's likely they'll land their man at a discounted price given City's limited wriggle room to demand a high price for a player soon to become a free agent.

Cardiff City's latest Alex Robertson development is exciting

There is every chance that Cardiff won't make a more important signing throughout the summer, as Robertson would be primed to deliver an immediate and long-term impact.

While El Ghazi, for example, could operate at a higher performance level due to his experience and proven class in the game's highest echelons, he's only signed on a one-year deal and the significance of recruiting a midfielder of Robertson's profile simply cannot be understated.

Cardiff have been proactively striving to enforce wholesale changes in that area of the pitch, with Ebou Adams having joined Derby County on a permanent deal, while Ryan Wintle, who is available for transfer, is currently being courted by Stoke City.

The truth is neither embody the style of midfielder that is required in order to stake a meaningful claim for Premier League promotion.

Quite possibly, since Tommy Doyle - and it's no coincidence that he, too, is a graduate of Man City's impeccable youth system - Cardiff have lacked a midfielder capable of playing on the half-turn, consistently finding time and space and progressively advancing play with ball-carrying aptitude and creative, forward-thinking pass selection.

Matches are invariably won or lost in the middle of the park, which comes from an ability among midfielders - or lack thereof - to continually show for the ball in the right areas, control the tempo of the game and break up play when needed, too. Robertson doesn't necessarily represent a hardened, dogged and tenacious operator in the same manner as Manolis Siopis or even City skipper Joe Ralls, but he's not shy of executing crunching tackles when his side are behind the ball.

However, with Robertson at the heart of midfield, the ball tends to be in front. Cardiff's current midfield options have been accused - and not without good reason at times - for being far too passive and pedestrian in their distribution, which can be attributed to the side's struggles in launching fast-paced and dangerous attacking transitions last term.

With a midfielder who opens up his body and makes himself available before looking to play the ball forward, though, Cardiff should promise to have a refreshing, much-needed higher intensity in the middle of the park for next season and beyond.

The caveat is that Robertson, akin to El Ghazi and Chambers for that matter, is running short of match fitness. His time at Fratton Park was curtailed prematurely all the way back in January when he sustained a hamstring tear in a light training session, and he hasn't played since. Understanding and latitude will both be required, then, as it's unlikely that Robertson will feature straight away or even fully hit the ground running in Cardiff's early-season encounters.

However, he shouldn't be too far away from making a full return given Cardiff and Portsmouth, who, of course, both ply their trade in such a high-intensity, physically-toiling division, have spent the last few weeks tussling for his signature.

Only time will tell, but what remains more assured is that he could orchestrate a transformative impact for Cardiff in a department where they've lacked control, composure and progression for far too long, and he's still only bound to improve in the years to come.

Should Robertson not only sign but proceed to have the same influence that he did at Portsmouth, supporters may soon find themselves questioning how long the club can even keep hold of him.

It seems likely, then, that Robertson is going to seal a move to the Cardiff City Stadium and the joy from the Bluebirds faithful would undoubtedly present a stark contrast to the frustration felt elsewhere.

Portsmouth and Hull City will be frustrated by latest Cardiff City news

It's great news for all involved at Cardiff, but the same can't be said among Pompey and Hull quarters.

Portsmouth have made no secret of their ambition to seal a renaissance with Robertson, so it'll be a bitter pill to swallow for John Mousinho and co - and who can blame them? After all, Robertson still has unfinished business at Portsmouth as supporters only saw his rich talents for half a season, where he displayed an expert ability to carry out Mousinho's possession-based modus operandi on the pitch.

He was vital to Portsmouth exerting their complete control upon League One opponents, and such a profile can seamlessly transition to the Championship. Pompey won't see near as much of the ball as they did in League One, but Robertson, who is calm and composed under pressure, would help them to keep hold of possession and dictate transitions with his inventive long-range passing into the channels.

That could well be key for Cardiff, who have a willing channel-runner in the form of Isaak Davies. Hull could've similarly reaped the rewards too, with new boss Tim Walter regarded as more of an attack-minded, transition-orientated manager in contrast to Liam Rosenior and his extremely patient possession philosophy.

There hasn't been an abundance of good news for Hull fans this summer, who've seen star duo Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves both depart to the Premier League with Aston Villa and Ipswich Town respectively. Having also lost Ozan Tufan and Tyler Morton since returning to Liverpool from his impressive loan season at the MKM Stadium, Hull now find themselves needing a midfielder who can raise the tempo and keep playing ticking over.

They'll both be frustrated to seemingly be losing a promising transfer target to a Championship rival in Cardiff. That, however, may just make it all the sweeter for the Bluebirds.