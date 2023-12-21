Highlights Jonathan Panzo has struggled to find any game time at Cardiff City, despite being signed to add depth to the defence.

He has failed to impress manager Erol Bulut and has only played three times in the Championship this season.

Panzo may consider returning to Nottingham Forest if he cannot get playing time soon, as he needs game time to improve and fulfill his potential.

The transfer of Jonathan Panzo to Cardiff City this summer remains a mystery, as the centre back has struggled to find any game time in his loan move to South Wales.

The 23-year-old defender joined the Bluebirds from Nottingham Forest on a loan deal this summer, adding some much-needed depth to the Cardiff defence.

Cardiff started brightly after his signing, picking up big wins over clubs like Swansea City and Bristol City, although Panzo had very little part to play in those victories.

The former England Under-21 defender has failed to impress manager Erol Bulut in his time at the club, playing only three times in the Championship in a season that has seen Cardiff tumbling down the table, with fans begging for some changes to be made in the team.

Jonathan Panzo was signed after an impressive spell on loan last season with Coventry City, playing 29 league games for Mark Robins' side. He helped his team make it all the way to the Championship Play-Off Final, coming on in the match against Luton before watching his side agonizingly lose on penalties to Luton Town.

Despite his performances last season, Jonathan Panzo has been a pariah to the Cardiff City starting eleven. He hasn't managed a single start in the league so far this season, playing just 77 combined minutes over three matches. He appeared in a 2-1 over Preston North End, while failing to stop Cardiff losing to Ipswich Town and West Bromich Albion in his two other appearances.

Panzo did manage 90 minutes in the EFL Cup, although it is a match he will want to forget. The loss against Blackburn in the third round of the cup featured a much-changed Bluebirds eleven, and the 5-2 loss will be one that the defender will want to forget.

Jonathan Panzo Has Struggled To Break Into The Cardiff City Team

With Erol Bulut's consistent selection of his defenders, it has been a struggle for Jonathan Panzo to find a way to break into the Cardiff City team this season.

Fellow summer signing Dimitrios Goutas has formed a strong partnership with former Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness in the centre of defence, stopping any chance of Panzo making his mark on the side. Their partnership has been a bright spot for City this season, with the club having the seventh-best defence in the league, conceding just 27 times in 22 matches.

The pair have started all 22 matches in the Championship so far, much to the chagrin of Panzo.

His signing seemed like one that was greatly needed this summer. He is the third of three centre halves at Cardiff City, following the release of Jack Simpson and Oliver Denham's loan move to Dundee United this summer. Despite this, he has found minutes impossible to find, due to the immense consistency of Goutas and McGuinness in defence.

Panzo Should Return To Nottingham Forest If He Cannot Get Games At Cardiff

He will be getting a little bit worried about his loan deal right about now. With 22 games in and no change in sight, it will take a big drop in form or a severe injury to one of the starting eleven to find a place in the side for Jonathan Panzo.

Neither are ideal situations to bring an unproven new player into the team.

Panzo needs game time to improve his game, as at 23 he is at the age where game time is one of the most important things if he wants to kick on to become a Premier League defender.

The path to the first team seems almost impossible, with Erol Bulut even finding room for right back Perry Ng to start at centre Back in the second round of the EFL Cup ahead of Panzo.

It doesn't appear like the club see much in the on-loan Forest defender given the amount of minutes he has been given at the club.

Panzo was the right man for Cardiff City, but the Bluebirds look like the wrong club for him.

If game time does not come soon, the defender could start asking for an end to his loan and a trip back to Nottingham, to try his hand to break into the struggling Nottingham Forest defence in the Premier League instead.