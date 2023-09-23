Highlights Roald Dahl, the famous author, was a regular supporter of Cardiff City and described his excitement for watching the team play in his book 'More about Boy'.

As Welsh football's capital club, Cardiff City naturally boast a significant fanbase.

When the times are rosy, Cardiff have a strong pull all over Wales and tend to generate sizable attendances - and this has translates to seeing some particularly notable faces cheering on the Bluebirds over the years.

With that in mind, here are some of the club's most famous known supporters in their history...

Roald Dahl

Starting off with quite perhaps the pick of the bunch, the world-renowned author was once a regular at Cardiff's iconic ground Ninian Park.

Dahl was born in Cardiff to Norweigan parents and spent some of his formative years in Llandaff, where he was able to watch Cardiff in action on a regular basis during the 1920's.

Fortunately for the writer of classic children's books such as Matilda and the BFG, that just happened to coincide with Cardiff's finest fortunes in their history, in which they won their first and only FA Cup over Arsenal in 1927.

Dahl would've been 11 at the time, and a passage in 'More about Boy' described his support for the club under the stewardship of a family gardner.

It read: "One of his [Joss Spivis'] favourite subjects was the Cardiff City football team, and I was very quickly swept along by his enthusiasm for those heroes of the turf."

"Cardiff City was a fine club in those days, and if I remember rightly, it was high up in the First Division.

"Throughout the week, as Saturday came closer and closer, so our excitement grew. The reason was simple. Both of us knew that we were actually going to go to the game together.

"We always did. Every Saturday afternoon, rain or hail or snow or sleet, Joss and I would go to Ninian Park to see the City play."

Jason Mohammad

Certainly among the most recognisable Bluebirds supporters is BBC presenter Mohammad.

The Ely native has been outspoken of his love for the club over the years and remains a popular figure with fans, and you may well even see him at the Cardiff City Stadium at some stage this season.

Mohammad even confessed to being able to see Ninian Park from his primary school!

Guto Pryce

Meanwhile, the Super Furry Animals guitarist is also a devout Cardiff fan, having first attended games on the club's iconic Bob Bank stand in the late 80's.

He may have sat through City's barren spells towards the foot of the Football League during parts of the subsequent 90's, but his support for the club never waned and he is still a fan to this day.

Neil Kinnock

Possibly the most amusing inclusion on this list, former-Labour leader Lord Kinnock has made absolutely no secret of his passion for Cardiff in years gone by.

The poltician grabbed all the headlines during Cardiff's 2-1 away win at Fulham in 2013, where he had ended up in the home end and was ejected after wildly celebrating Steven Caulker's opener!

Can you blame him?

Also a Cardiff native, Kinnock has been a City fan his whole life and has been spotted attending matches on more than one occasion.