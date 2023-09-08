Highlights Cardiff City has had several prolific strikers throughout its history, including Ross McCormack, Carl Dale, and Kieffer Moore, who made significant contributions to the team's success.

Cardiff City are hoping to enjoy a successful era under Erol Bulut, with the Turkish head coach tasked with transforming the club after a tough few years.

A busy summer saw the boss backed with plenty of new signings, and whilst the club worked under restrictions, they will be pleased with the business they did.

However, like many clubs in the Championship, Cardiff will be hoping a goalscorer can emerge from the squad to help them move forward.

Finding the back of the net has been a problem for the Bluebirds in recent years, but that hasn’t always been the case.

And, speaking to FLW, Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey gave us a run down of the top 12 strikers that Cardiff have had, in his opinion…

12 Ross McCormack

The Scotsman arrived from Motherwell in a bargain deal as his contract expired, and he enjoyed a brilliant first season with the Bluebirds, which saw him score 21 goals in the league. As well as his clinical finishing, McCormack was a very good all-round player for Cardiff, during a time when they were one of the big hitters in the Championship.

His second season didn’t go as well, and McCormack would eventually leave for Leeds United, in a deal that brought a huge profit for the club.

11 Carl Dale

Next on the list is Dale, who was a huge player for Cardiff in the 90s, which included helping the side win promotion to the second tier. The performances of Dale in the 200+ games he played for Cardiff made him a firm favourite on the terraces, with the striker scoring 71 times, which included some big moments.

Dale is also a popular figure at Chester and Newport, but he will be best known for his time in the Welsh capital.

10 Kieffer Moore

The big striker spent 18 months with Cardiff City, and his 20 goals in the 2020/21 campaign will be fondly remembered by the fans, as he was the standout player in the side. As well as that, Moore was the type who gave his all, and was fully committed, whilst his contribution to the Welsh national team won’t do him any harm among the Cardiff support.

Unfortunately for the Bluebirds, Moore left sooner than they would have wanted, but he moved to Bournemouth, who would ultimately offer him the Premier League football he would’ve wanted.

9 Jimmy Gilligan

Gilligan joined Cardiff City in 1987, and he would go on to have the most productive spell of his career, as he scored 35 times for the club over the next few years. That included helping the side to win the Welsh Cup, and he also netted in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The striker would actually end his career at bitter rivals’ Swansea City, although he did have a year with Portsmouth in between.

8 Michael Chopra

Chopra was another who shone for the Bluebirds in the Championship, with his form after one season earning him a switch to Sunderland. His time at the Stadium of Light wouldn’t go to plan, with Chopra returning to Cardiff, initially on loan before it became a permanent transfer.

Whilst he wouldn’t hit the heights of his first season again, Chopra was prolific for the Welsh side.

7 John Charles

Charles is a legend of Welsh football, having helped the team to the World Cup for the first time, and he was a firm favourite at Leeds, before moving to Juventus, where he won three league titles and two cups.

It may not be known to all outside Cardiff, but Charles finished his league career with the Bluebirds, and he scored 18 times for the club.

6 Stan Richards

Richards was a record holder at Cardiff City for over 50 years, as he became the first man to score 30 league goals in a season after joining in 1946. Richards’ story was an unusual one, as he didn’t make his debut until he was 29.

Injuries restricted the striker to just 57 appearances, but he did score 40 goals.

5 Jay Bothroyd

Bothroyd had an interesting career that saw him start out at Coventry, play in Italy and finish up in Japan, but most would agree he played his best football at Cardiff. Bothroyd hit double figures three years on the bounce at the club, with his form earning him an England cap, something which was rare for a Championship player.

Even though he couldn’t help Cardiff to the Premier League, Bothroyd was a huge player for the side during a time when they were battling towards the top of the second tier.

4 Peter Thorne

There was a lot expected of Thorne when he joined the Bluebirds in what was a club-record deal at the time from Stoke City. And, after a slow start, it’s fair to say he delivered. Thorne scored 51 goals for Cardiff in 143 games.

That included helping the side win promotion to the Championship, and there were many big occasions in that period for Cardiff at Ninian Park.

3 Len Davies

As the all-time leading goalscorer at Cardiff City, it’s no surprise to see Davies on the list, and he is also part of the squad that memorably won the FA Cup in 1927. In total, Davies found the net 179 times for the Bluebirds over a 12-year period.

It seems unlikely his record will be broken any time soon, so Davies’ legend will live on at Cardiff for a long time.

2 Robert Earnshaw

Earnshaw came through the ranks at Cardiff City, and he established himself as a firm favourite, scoring 105 goals in 203 games during his first spell, where the Welsh international was electric. He starred as the side won promotion to the second division, which saw him break Richards’ record that had stood for 56 years by scoring 35 goals in one campaign.

Whilst his return didn’t go to plan, Earnshaw will always be fondly remembered for his outstanding performances after breaking through, and he also made the club £3m when he left for West Brom.

1 Hughie Ferguson

The Scotsman will always be a legend at Cardiff City, as he scored the goal that saw them beat Arsenal to win the FA Cup in 1927. It remains the only cup the club have won aside from the Welsh club.

It wasn’t just that goal that made Ferguson such a favourite, as he scored 92 goals in 139 games, but his contribution to Cardiff’s greatest ever moment will always trump anything else.