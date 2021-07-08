Cardiff City will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Cardiff City have some big aspirations for the season ahead.

After falling short in their pursuit of the play-offs last term the expectation in South Wales is that the Bluebirds will kick on and challenge for a top six finish in the upcoming campaign.

If they’re to do that then Mick McCarthy has some tweaks to make to his squad.

Whether it’s incoming deals or offloading players who are surplus to requirements we’re expecting some movement at Cardiff City before the big kick-off next month.

Here are three transfer situations that McCarthy will want resolved before the new seasons gets underway.

Max Watters

The striker looks set to complete a loan move to MK Dons, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 22-year-old moved to Cardiff City during the January transfer window following a wonderful first half of the season where he scored 13 goals in 12 matches League Two side Crawley Town.

However with first team opportunities set to be limited in South Wales this is a move that they’ll be looking to sort before the campaign gets underway.

Harry Wilson

Cardiff City could be weighing up a move for Harry Wilson ahead of the new season, according to Wales Online.

The Liverpool man is facing an uncertain future at Anfield with first team opportunities due to be limited under Jurgen Klopp next term.

Wilson enjoyed an excellent loan spell with the Bluebirds last term where he scored seven goals and provided 12 assists for his teammates, and while a move could be tricky to pull off, Wales Online’s Cardiff City report Glen Williams believes that the club will be interested in a move for the Wales international.

Writing for Wales Online, Williams said: “It is understood Cardiff are looking at options in that No.10 role, with Wilson even thought to be on the radar again.

“A move for the Welshman always appears unlikely, though, with a number of clubs both at Championship and Premier League level expected to be keen on him, too.”

Ryan Giles

Cardiff City will be hoping to wrap up a deal for Ryan Giles ahead of the new season.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Bluebirds have agreed a loan agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 21-year-old midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

While the deal is yet to be finalised, Mick McCarthy will be hoping to get this one wrapped up in the coming days and weeks.