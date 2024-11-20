Despite playing a bit-part role since moving to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, there are two clubs that will always revel in the contribution made by winger Jaden Philogene.

Hull City and Cardiff City both enjoyed one season of the wide man, but their memories of the player will differ slightly.

Philogene had always shown promise while on the books at Villa, and after a short spell at Stoke City, he was given a season-long loan at Cardiff.

The player showed his spark, but was often unable to provide that end product that separates elite wingers apart.

However, after signing permanently for Hull in 2023, Philogene managed to rack up the numbers and finish the campaign with an impressive number of goal contributions.

Jaden Philogene enjoyed an exciting loan spell at Cardiff City

Jaden Philogene's first substantial loan was a move to the Cardiff City Stadium in 2022. Philogene managed 25 starts in a campaign where the Bluebirds finished just one place above the relegation zone.

However, Philogene was a bright spark in a weak season for the team.

Jaden Philogene stats 22/23 - as per FotMob xGOT/90 0.13 Shots/90 2.73 Shots on target/90 0.6 Successful dribbles/90 2.49

He managed a great deal of shots and successful dribbles per 90 minutes, and fell in the top percentile for all shooting stats for wingers that season.

This culminated in four league goals, however, which was a rather underwhelming return based on his statistics.

Further to this, Philogene's passing was somewhat underwhelming that season.

Jaden Philogene stats 22/23 - as per FotMob Pass accuracy 74% xA/90 0.1 Chances created/90 0.84 Successful passes/90 16.1

He fell into the bottom percentile for most passing statistics, which, for a creative winger, was less than the desired output. It also helps to understand why Philogene only managed one assist that season, as he accrued Expected Assists of only 0.1 per game, as well as managing only 16 successful passes per 90 minutes.

It was clear from this spell that the winger was very talented, but at only 20 years of age he would require more experience in order to succeed at the top level.

Fortunately, Hull took a gamble on the winger, and it certainly paid off.

Jaden Philogene's output improved substantially at Hull

After making the switch to Yorkshire for a reported fee of £5 million, Philogene's numbers significantly improved in all areas.

Jaden Philogene stats 23/24 - as per FotMob Goals 12 Assists 6 Pass accuracy 82.8% xA/90 0.16 Shots/90 3.72 xGOT/90 0.31 Chances created/90 1.67

As the statistics display, the winger made a marked improvement in every facet of his game.

Not only did he create more chances and shoot more effectively, Philogene's raw output increased exponentially. Three times more goals scored and six times the number of assists shows that he was able to convert chances with more regularity, as well as finding killer balls to his colleagues.

Cardiff can be seen as the stepping stone for Philogene's success.

The club gave him experience at a young age and he leveraged this by performing to a high standard after his move to Hull.

One season with the Tigers was enough to earn Philogene a return to Aston Villa, where he has made 10 appearances this season.

However, due to the quality of his current outfit, he has struggled for game time.

At 22 years old, there is still a great deal of time for Philogene to establish himself with Villa, but it is his one season with Hull that stands out as the most successful of his career thus far.