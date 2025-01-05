Cardiff City striker Wilfried Kanga has not had the ideal start to life in the Welsh capital since his summer loan move from 2. Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, which could see it cut short this month.

That's because Darren Witcoop is reporting that Cardiff are in discussions to send him back to the German second tier outfit, amid the Bluebirds' interest in other striking options.

Kanga was identified as the answer to their previous goalscoring woes of 2023/24 after his impressive exploits on loan at Standard Liege in the Belgian Pro League last season, but has not had the desired effect at all in a Cardiff shirt.

The 26-year-old first broke through at Paris Saint-Germain, before moving to Angers in Ligue 1, then moved to Turkish outfit Kayserispor in 2020, and Swiss Super League side Young Boys a year later.

Kanga scored regularly in Switzerland, and his form prompted Hertha to splash out just under €5 million for his services in 2022, but he did not adapt well to the Bundesliga, and is now on his second loan spell away from the German capital to date.

Cardiff eye striker deal to send Kanga back to Hertha Berlin

Make no bones about it, the loan signing of Kanga has proved to be a huge disappointment and it was always likely to be in the best interest of all parties for this unsuccessful association to be wrapped up and concluded sooner rather than later this month.

Witcoop has explained that the striker, who has failed to register a single goal contribution across his 16 games in all competitions, is set to return from his loan spell. Not only that, but two clubs in Belgium’s Pro League are reported to be keen on snapping him up from Hertha.

He states that Cardiff want at least one new striker this month and that sending Kanga back early will make room in their squad. Even though there was a fair degree of anticipation when Cardiff landed the two-cap Ivory Coast international on loan back in the summer, it hasn't gone to plan one bit.

He hasn't made a starting eleven once since the sacking of Erol Bulut all the way back in September. That's indicative of his situation, as Kanga has been brought on as a substitute and he simply hasn't offered near enough in the way of link-up play, involvement or pressing.

Wilfried Kanga's Cardiff City woes

Among the first things on the agenda for Cardiff this month was always likely to be the conclusion of Kanga's disastrous loan spell with the club. Kanga has been used sparingly by Omer Riza since his appointment - initially on an interim basis - back in September.

Kanga was Cardiff's only addition to their striking ranks in the summer, which seemed a gamble at the time, and it has been proven as much given his record in front of goal so far. Kanga has scored goals at a decent standard of football before, yet he has also offered little in his all-round game, as well as his form in front of goal in Callum Robinson's absence.

The 26-year-old isn't getting much game time, but when he is coming on off the bench, he's still failing to make an impact and has been the subject of significant supporter criticism in recent months. It feels like the best decision for all involved to end the relationship and loan spell and start afresh with other options to improve their league position.