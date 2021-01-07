Cardiff City weighing up transfer move for 24-year-old

Cardiff City want to make Crewe defender Perry Ng their first January signing, according to Football Insider.

Ng, 24, has been with the Gresty Road outfit for his whole career, making almost 200 appearances in League One and League Two.

However, with less than six months remaining on his Crewe contract, Ng might be available on a the cheap – with the defender set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Ng has featured 20 times in all competitions for Alexandra this season, although he hasn’t appeared since the beginning of December after receiving a six-match suspension for spitting at an opponent during Crewe’s FA Cup tie with Cheltenham in November.

The defender would’ve returned to action already had it not been for postponements, meaning he still has two matches remaining before he’s able to feature once again.

But Cardiff want to make bring Ng to the Welsh capital this month – with Neil Harris keen on bolstering his defensive numbers after four defeats in five matches for the Bluebirds recently.

The Verdict

Having earned his stripes in the lower leagues and remained loyal to Crewe despite his growing reputation, it’s no surprise that the right-back is attracting interest from the Championship.

And with Leandro Bacuna currently playing out of position, Harris needs reinforcements in the right-back position, and I believe that the addition of Ng would be a welcome one in South Wales.