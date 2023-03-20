Cardiff City are considering the possibility of asking their game against Rotherham United to be restarted at 1-0 following the abandonment of Saturday's game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, according to Wales Online.

The Bluebirds had taken the lead in Yorkshire through Jaden Philogene in the opening 45 - and were on course to secure what could be a crucial three points in the race for survival.

But shortly after the interval, the game was stopped following a period of heavy rain, though there were still hopes that the game could be continued later on in the afternoon.

Following multiple pitch inspections by the referee and managers Matt Taylor and Sabri Lamouchi though, it was decided that the game needed to be suspended, something that will have angered the travelling Cardiff supporters who had made the long trip up from South Wales.

Rotherham have decided not to forfeit the game and Wales Online believe investigations are still ongoing as the EFL weigh up what to do.

Cardiff are believed to be considering the possibility of asking the game to be started at 1-0 again with Philogene giving the visitors the lead before the game was called off.

However, the EFL are unlikely to agree to this and may force the Bluebirds to start at 0-0 again, something that would create major controversy considering the game wasn't level when the match was abandoned.

Any decision made by the EFL isn't likely to please either team though - and it remains to be seen whether the Bluebirds make their feelings known.

The Verdict:

You have to feel for the Bluebirds here because it wasn't their fault that the game was called off - but may be forced to start from scratch after battling hard during the first half at the weekend.

Rotherham aren't fully at fault either because heavy rain made the pitch unplayable - but the game should not be starting at 0-0 again - especially when you consider how important this game could be in the survival race.

Cardiff will be extremely unhappy if this games and the Millers end up coming out on top - and there could be real controversy at the end of the season if that proves to be costly for the Bluebirds in their quest to survive.

Rotherham aren't out of danger just yet either, so the EFL will be praying that those two sides aren't involved in a final day relegation scrap.

The EFL can't win in this situation though - because if the match is restarted at 1-0 and there's less than 45 minutes left to play - Rotherham will be angry at the fact Cardiff have been given that advantage.

It will be fascinating to see what happens - but this certainly isn't an ideal situation.