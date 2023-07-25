Highlights Cardiff City are considering re-signing former striker Kieffer Moore, with the club planning a loan move to bring him back to the Welsh capital.

Moore's future at Bournemouth is uncertain, as he has fallen down the pecking order and the new manager does not have plans to use him in the first team.

If Cardiff can pull off the signing, it would be a great addition for the club as Moore has proven himself as a goalscorer in the past and could have a big impact on their performance next season.

Cardiff City are considering a move for former striker Kieffer Moore this summer.

According to Wales Online, the Championship side are weighing up an audacious offer to bring the striker back to the Welsh capital.

Cardiff are currently planning a loan move to sign the 30-year-old, who departed the club in the 2022 January transfer window.

Moore was a key figure for the Bluebirds during his time with the club, before making the switch to Bournemouth to help them secure Premier League promotion.

Cardiff are looking to improve their first team squad this summer following the appointment of Erol Bulut as manager.

What is the latest surrounding Kieffer Moore’s situation at Bournemouth?

Moore has fallen down the pecking order at the Cherries, making just 12 league starts last season.

The Wales international scored four goals in the Premier League as Gary O’Neil led the team to a 15th place finish.

O’Neil has since been replaced by Andoni Iraola as manager, with Bournemouth hoping to build upon the success of maintaining their place in the top flight.

That has put the future of Moore into further doubt, leading to speculation over his future.

Cardiff’s pursuit of Moore is still at the early stages, with no indication yet from Bournemouth or the player that a deal will be possible.

The Championship side are weighing up a loan move that would bring him back to the club for another season, but it remains to be seen whether Bournemouth would be willing to accept such a deal.

Does Kieffer Moore have a future at Bournemouth?

It is understood that Iraola has no plans to use Moore in his first team squad next season.

However, Bournemouth are keen to sell the striker if they are to offload him which could put Cardiff at a disadvantage.

No other clubs have emerged with concrete interest in the forward, so perhaps that will play into the favour of the Championship side.

Cardiff are currently working under a transfer embargo, meaning they can only sign loans or free agents this summer.

That puts a permanent transfer for Moore off the table for the time being.

Cardiff have already made a number of additions to their squad this transfer window.

Dimitrios Goutas, Aaron Ramsey, Yakou Meite, Karlan Grant and Ike Ugbo have all signed for the club ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Cardiff’s season starts on 6 August with a clash against the recently relegated Leeds United.

Would Kieffer Moore be a good signing for Cardiff City?

If they can pull it off, then this would be a great signing for Cardiff.

Moore proved a talismanic figure during his time in Wales, scoring 25 league goals in 18 months of action with the club.

While he has not quite been able to prove himself in the Premier League, he is still more than capable of proving himself in the second tier again.

Cardiff are in need of someone capable of consistent goals, so Moore’s arrival could have a big impact on the club’s current trajectory, with Bulut’s side looking like they’ll be battling against relegation again next year.