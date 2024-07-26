This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey is sceptical as to whether Sory Kaba is what the club needs to sign in the transfer window.

The Bluebirds have been linked with a move to re-sign the forward, who previously had a stint on loan with the Welsh outfit during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the Championship side faces competition from rivals West Brom and Sheffield United in the race to his signature.

Kaba joined during the 2023 January window on a temporary basis, bagging eight goals from 17 appearances in the league (all stats from Fbref).

The Guinea international proved himself as a fan favourite under Sabri Lamouchi, and could now return to bolster Erol Bulut’s first team squad.

Sory Kaba Cardiff transfer verdict

Johnsey is unsure whether Kaba would be as good a fit for Bulut’s style of play as he was under Lamouchi.

He believes that the forward’s skill set might not be suitable for Cardiff anymore, comparing him to the situation surrounding Ike Ugbo last season.

“Sory Kaba would be an interesting signing,” Johnsey told Football League World.

“He’s a player that can score goals, and has done for the club, and was a real fan favourite during his time at the club under Sabri Lamouchi.

“Though I feel he’s not necessarily the all-round player that Bulut needs up front.

“We saw last season that Ike Ugbo, he didn’t really fit Bulut’s system and then went into Sheffield Wednesday’s system and thrived.

“I think Kaba is a similar player, a bigger player and more of a target man, but more of you need to find him in the box, you need to find crosses into the box, that’s where he’ll score goals.

“If you expect him to hold up play, and run in transition I just don’t think he represents that kind of player for Cardiff City.”

Sory Kaba’s 2023/24 season

Sory Kaba's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.13 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.19 Shots 1.63 Assists 0.13 Expected assists (xAG) 0.04 npxG + xAG 0.23 Shot-creating actions 1.75

Kaba signed for Spanish side Las Palmas following the end of his loan spell at Cardiff.

But he made just 17 appearances in La Liga last season, struggling for consistent game time in the top flight.

This has opened the door for a potential exit this summer, which could lead to a return to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Clubs have until 30 August to finalise the situation surrounding Kaba before the market shuts for the calendar year.

Cardiff’s striker search is needed

Cardiff need a consistent goal scorer, something they lack in the current squad, if they are going to push for a top six spot next season.

Kaba bagged eight in 17 appearances during his last time at the club, which is a positive sign.

However, the change in manager since then does raise serious questions over whether he is still a suitable solution for their style of play.

Given the competition surrounding him, and the potential cost of the deal, the Bluebirds need to be certain he remains a good fit before pulling the trigger on a concrete offer.