Cardiff City endured a dreadful start to the 2024/25 campaign, but under caretaker boss Omer Riza, all signs are now seemingly positive.

The Bluebirds finished last season in 12th place, and after a seemingly positive summer transfer window, the hopes were that Erol Bulut would provide another strong campaign while at the helm in South Wales.

However, that did not turn out to be the case as Bulut led Cardiff to five defeats from their first six league games, which rung alarm bells among the supporters - and eventually the club's hierarchy.

The only point they picked up in those six games was at home to fierce rivals, Swansea City, but this was not a big enough reason to ignore the horrific form.

In fact, their only goal scored in those six games was the aforementioned South Wales Derby, which was the biggest issue of all. They had suffered a 1-0 defeat, three 2-0 losses and even a 5-0 hammering, leaving Vincent Tan no choice but to relieve Erol Bulut of his duties.

Cardiff were just six games into the season, but were already panicking as a result of their poor form. Something needed to change quickly, and that is where interim boss Omer Riza came into play.

Cardiff City fortunes have changed under Omer Riza

Omer Riza was initially a part of Erol Bulut's backroom staff, but following his sacking, the ex-Leyton Orient was handed the interim job in September.

The 44-year-old's first game in charge saw his Cardiff side lose 4-1 to Hull City, which would have worried the Bluebirds even further, but they were about to witness a huge change in form.

Since that drubbing at the hands of the Tigers, Cardiff have gone six games unbeaten in the Championship, with four of those games being wins. Riza has completely turned things around and has taken the club outside the relegation zone.

Cardiff City results under Omer Riza Opposition Result Hull City (A) 4-1 L Millwall (H) 1-0 W Bristol City (A) 1-1 D Plymouth Argyle (H) 5-0 W Portsmouth (H) 2-0 W West Brom (A) 0-0 D Norwich City (H) 2-1 W

An incredible 5-0 smash-up against Plymouth, as well as a creditable 0-0 draw away to promotion hopefuls, West Brom, were the highlights in that six-game run, but Riza will be determined to keep this form alive, and he did so this past weekend.

Cardiff welcomed Norwich City - who have started well under Johannes Hoff Thorup - to South Wales, and somehow came out on top via a late comeback.

The Canaries were 1-0 up until the 89th minute, before goals from Callum Robinson and Callum O'Dowda secured Cardiff an unlikely victory.

It was a spirited fightback to turn zero points into three, which has led to many claiming Riza now has done enough to earn himself a more permanent stint in charge.

Cardiff City: Vincent Tan should award Omer Riza the permanent manager's job

The Bluebirds are on fire right now, and the last thing they need is a disruption of any sort, which is one of the reasons as to why Riza should remain in charge and be given the permanent job until at least the end of the season.

Cardiff have not been overly fortunate when it has come to appointing managers in recent years, so they should stick with what works.

Riza has led this Cardiff side to some incredible results over the past few weeks and should be rewarded for his hard work by owner, Vincent Tan.

An external appointment would surely rock the boat, so while they are experiencing this superb form, they should avoid appointing anyone new - even if internal hirings in recent years such as Steve Morison and Mark Hudson haven't exactly pulled up trees.

Their recent win against Norwich City is just one example of how spirited and determined the Cardiff City players have been in order to perform well under Riza.