Cardiff City are scouring European clubs in their bid to land a new striker before the August 30 transfer deadline, with Besiktas’ Jackson Muleka and Go Ahead Eagles front-man Victor Edvardsen on their radar.

The Bluebirds have had a tough start to the 2024/25 Championship season, having comfortably lost both league games to date without finding the net.

City are creating chances, though, and manager Erol Bulut is keen to add to his attacking ranks with a striker capable of capitalising on the creativity provided by the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Chris Willock, and - when fit - David Turnbull.

Bulut's side followed up their opening day 2-0 home defeat to Sunderland with a 5-0 thrashing at an impressive-looking Burnley side last weekend.

However, it's not for a lack of creativity, with gilt-edge opportunities giving the scorelines a rather unfair reflection on the pattern of play as a whole.

That said, goals win games, and having that reliable figurehead leading the line can often be the difference between picking up points or ending up empty-handed.

City have some hardworking options to choose from already in the striker department, with the likes of Yakou Meite and Callum Robinson - experienced in the second-tier - to call upon, but perhaps lack that more polished goalscorer needed to ruthlessly find the net with regularity.

Cardiff City eye up Jackson Muleka and Victor Edvardsen in striker search

Darren Witcoop has today revealed on social media platform X that the Welsh club are casting their net wide in their pursuit of a finisher, with Victor Edvarsen and Jackson Muleka two of many potential targets on their radar ahead of the transfer window closing on August 30.

28-year-old Edvarsen, capped once by Sweden, began his career as a youngster in his homeland with IFK Göteborg in 2012. He then bounced around the Swedish lower leagues for a couple of seasons, before finally settling at the now defunct Karlstad BK in 2018.

Victor Edvarsen's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club Games Goals 2012–2015 IFK Göteborg (Sweden) 0 0 2015/16 Utsiktens BK (Sweden) (loan) 12 1 2016/17 Elverum (Sweden) (permanent) 2 1 2016/17 Stenungsunds IF (Sweden) (permanent) 0 0 2017–2018 IK Oddevold (Sweden) (permanent) 10 2 2018–2019 Karlstad BK (Sweden) (permanent) 31 14 2020–2022 Degefors IF (Sweden) (permanent) 62 32 2022–2023 Djurgårdens IF (Sweden) (permanent) 60 16 2023 - Go Ahead Eagles (Netherlands) (permanent) 41 7

From that point on, the striker showed his eye for goal. Impressing with Karlstad, domestic moves to Degefors IF and Djurgårdens IF followed, with Edvarsen's goals-to-games ratio averaging better than one in three throughout.

While the Swede's time with Eredivisie strugglers Go Ahead Eagles has been slightly less prolific, it's still reasonable in the circumstances, and this, alongside his physicality - a much-required attribute in a relentless Championship campaign - could mark him out as a realistic option for Bulut.

Edvarsen's skill-set could make him the all-round perfect focal point to lead the Bluebirds attack and compliment the aforementioned Meite and Robinson both mobile enough to play off the main striker if required.

An alternative being considered is DR Congo international Jackson Muleka, who has an exceptional record when it comes to scoring goals, and the 24-year-old could be just what's needed to aid an ailing, but expressive Cardiff side.

Jackson Muleka's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club Games Goals 2017–2020 TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 31 14 2020–2022 Standard Liège (Belgium) (permanent) 54 15 2021/22 Kasimpasa (Turkey) (loan) 14 12 2022 - Besiktas (Turkey) (permanent) 80 15

Starting out with TP Mazembe in his home nation, the athletic forward quickly showed his ruthless streak. His impressive form caught the attention of Belgian side Standard Liège, who paid just short of €3 million to secure his services.

15 goals in 54 appearances in Belgium, with 12 goals in a 14-game loan spell in Turkey with Kasimpasa sandwiched in the middle - encouraged capital city giants Besiktas to sign him permanently in the summer of 2022.

15 goals in 80 appearances across all competitions for the Istanbul club is a more than reasonable haul, and his all-round game of pace, power and threat may persuade the Bluebirds to part with a considerable fee to bring in the forward.

Jackson Muleka may be the more well-rounded striker option for Cardiff City

Muleka appears, perhaps, to be the better option of the two to suit Bulut's style and link up with Aaron Ramsey.

While both strikers are prolific, Muleka's movement and pace in behind will be a real threat in the Championship. City's midfield have shown they can open teams up, they just require that mobile, yet clinical presence to finish those opportunities.

That's not to say Edvarsen wouldn't succeed in the Welsh capital, should Cardiff opt to move for the Swede, and, as the Bluebirds are searching far and wide for the right man, there will certainly be many more names under consideration right now.

But at the age of 24, Muleka may have more improvement to come than Edvardsen, and if Cardff do further pursue the Congolese attacker, then it could be a very exciting deal to be made.