Cardiff City v West Brom: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

West Brom will look to move to the top of the Championship for one night at least when they take on Cardiff City this evening.

Valerien Ismael’s men are unbeaten in the league since he arrived, so they will fancy their chances against the Welsh side, who have suffered three successive defeats on the bounce.

The latest of those was a 5-1 hammering at Blackburn Rovers, a result which has increased the pressure on Mick McCarthy, even at this early stage of the season.

He will be demanding a response from his team and here we detail everything you need to know about the game this evening…

Latest team news

Pleasingly for Cardiff, Ryan Giles is expected to start after recovering from illness for a place on the bench last time out. The talented winger registered another assist, in what was probably the only positive for the side at Ewood Park. Having come through at Wolves, Giles would love to star against the Baggies this evening.

Elsewhere, McCarthy doesn’t have too many worries, with Joe Ralls pushing for a return after an injury issue.

For the visitors, there are no fresh concerns either. Matt Clarke is back in full training and could be involved, although a start does seem unlikely, with Dara O’Shea the only long-term absentee.

Kean Bryan will be pushing for his first start, and Jordan Hugill could return to the XI as well.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, this game is on the Sky Sports Red Button, as has been the case for midweek games involved the clubs this season.

If fans don’t have that facility, they can pay £10 to watch via their own club channels, Cardiff City TV and WBA TV. Plus, there is an audio option available for £2.50.

What time is kick-off?

The game starts at 19:45, and is one of six Championship fixtures being played at that time this evening.

There is another six games on tomorrow, with the second tier having a full programme over the two days.