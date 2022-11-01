Cardiff City v Watford: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The Championship offers up an intriguing tie as Cardiff City host Watford in action on Wednesday evening.

The Bluebirds head into the tie in good spirits, too, following a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United at the weekend.

All three points from that clash leaves Mark Hudson’s men sitting 17th in the league table at present.

Watford, meanwhile, sit ten places above them in 7th after back to back Championship victories.

Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro came up with the winner against Wigan at the weekend, and the Hornets will once again be looking to their star man for inspiration in the Welsh capital.

Latest team news

Ahead of the match, Mark Hudson offered an injury update on the likes of Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies and Ebou Adams, although none sound as though their return is imminent.

The Bluebirds boss told Cardiff City club media: “Rubin [Colwill] had an opportunity to get out and train on the grass with the physios today, which is good news. We’ve got a plan for him to carry on training now, also.

“Isaak [Davies] has had some kinetic testing, and Ebou Adams has been back in training, too.”

Watford, meanwhile, continue to struggle with injuries.

Vakoun Bayo and Samuel Kalu will travel to Cardiff but doubts remain on them nevertheless according to Slaven Bilic.

Elsewhere, Craig Cathcart and Keinan Davis both remain out after missing the match away at Wigan at the weekend.

Longer term absentees such as Kortney Hause, Tom Cleverley, and Rey Manaj continue to miss out.

Meanwhile, Hamza Choudhury is suspended for the fixture due to picking up five yellow cards this season.

Score prediction

I think this is a tough one to call.

Cardiff are the home side and will be in confident mood after Saturday’s victory over Rotherham.

Watford meanwhile will feel the same, but their away performances have been questionable at times this season, and they are currently suffering from plenty of injuries.

Cardiff 1-1 Watford.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, there is a live stream available for the match.

Match passes are available from both clubs for £10.

Cardiff City match passes can be purchased here whilst Watford’s match passes can be purchased here.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium is scheduled for 7:45PM in the United Kingdom.