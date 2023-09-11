Tensions will be high in South Wales yet again when notorious adversaries Cardiff City and Swansea City lock horns this coming weekend.

It is, of course, the first of two editions of the hotly-contested South Wales Derby throughout the 2023/24 campaign, and it is a fixture that has caused Saturday's hosts plenty of grief as of late.

The two leading Welsh outfits have met well over 100 times in competitive action, but bizarrely, the league double had never once been completed until the 2021/22 season, which saw Swansea mark history by claiming all the bragging rights through respective 3-0 and 4-0 victories.

And though not to the same degree of humiliation, they repeated the same feat the following term, running out 2-0 victors last October before edging out a thrilling, last-grasp 3-2 victory in the Welsh capital owing to Ben Cabango's 99th-minute winner.

But Cardiff have every reason to believe that the pendulum may just swing in their favour this time around.

Many Bluebirds supporters subscribe to the school of thought that the team's current league position of 19th is not reflective of the upwards trajectory in which they have embarked upon as of late, with an exciting summer transfer window and the possession-based philosophy from new manager Erol Bulut both serving to paint a more ambitious picture around the club.

So, they have lost three of their opening five matches, yet the underlying context is that at least two of those have been real baptisms of fire in daunting consecutive away trips to Leeds United and Leicester City.

Cardiff have also been guilty of throwing matches away in the ascendancy as opposed to simply rolling over and getting beaten well, which, though frustrating, is still night and day compared to the previous campaign.

By and large, optimism has been instilled in Cardiff fans, whereas Michael Duff's comments in the wake of his side's latest defeat away to Severnside rivals Bristol City has provoked anything but confidence - a rare feeling for a club who have only lost this encounter only twice in the last decade.

The former Barnsley boss makes up one of just three Championship managers still awaiting league victory and his comments when quizzed upon the build-up to his first South Wales Derby in the Swans helm have certainly rubbed fans up the wrong way.

He explained: "It's an important game, but it's not the be-all and end-all.

"I'd rather win promotion and get beat by Cardiff twice.

"People might not like that sometimes, but we need to show more fight and sprit to give us a chance of getting a result."

Make no mistake about it, promotion is a strong word for a manager who is yet to win in the league, and the Swansea.com Stadium faithful have found themselves questioning just how much Duff understands such a significant fixture, too.

That statement coupled with the backdrop of their slow start to life this term has provided somewhat antithetical circumstances leading up to the contest, which Swansea have typically tended to head into with more confidence, form and excitement.

It should make for an interesting one, then...

What is the latest Cardiff City and Swansea City team news?

As ever, more will be known on this front when the two managers undertake their media duties later this week.

But for now at least, we do know that winger Josh Bowler has been absent from Cardiff's last three matches owing to a calf injury, while Callum Robinson has endured stop-start fitness for some time now and has drifted in and out of match contention thus far. Invaluable on his day, the versatile attacker will likely be fortunate to feature from the bench barring any sudden developments on his availability.

Meanwhile, Swansea currently have just two known absentees in the camp in the form of Liam Walsh and Nathanael Ogbeta, both of whom are nursing long-term injuries.

Jamal Lowe could also make his second debut for Swansea upon returning on loan from Bournemouth as a shock deadline day capture, and he is a player who knows the derby better than most having previously scored both goals in a rather comprehensive 2-0 away victory for Swans back in 2020.

Is Cardiff City v Swansea City live on TV or available to stream?

The match at the Cardiff City Stadium was not selected for television coverage last season, but luckily for supporters not making the trip, it has been this time around and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Rather surprisingly, it has also been elected to kick-off in the evening, arriving as an unexpected contrast from the previous midday or afternoon matches that have been played out in seasons gone by.

Can I buy tickets for Cardiff City v Swansea City?

There are a small selection of home tickets still available.

These are situated in the stadium's upper Red Stand, which has been uniquely opened for this match due to vast ticket sales and can be purchased here.

On Monday afternoon, Cardiff confirmed that 25,000 tickets have been sold, while Swansea have also sold out their away allocation.

What time is kick-off between Cardiff City and Swansea City?

Cardiff City v Swansea City kicks off at 7:45pm on Saturday evening, meaning full team news will be available at 6:45pm.