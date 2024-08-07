Cardiff City and Sunderland will get their respective 2023/24 Championship campaigns underway on Saturday afternoon at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The hosts will be greeted by a crowd of much expectation after conducting impressive summer business, having acquired Chris Willock, Wilfried Kanga, Calum Chambers, Anwar El Ghazi and most recently Alex Robertson to spearhead a potential push towards the play-offs this coming season.

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris has added three fresh faces following his arrival, with Ian Poveda, Simon Moore and Alan Browne all heading to the Stadium of Light in recent times.

Cardiff and Sunderland each have daunting early-season schedules, so they will both be gunning to claim all three points this weekend.

Latest Cardiff City and Sunderland team news

This bulletin is subject to change given that Erol Bulut and Le Bris haven't yet undertaken their pre-match media duties, but there are already a list of absentees to reel off.

Cardiff are likely to be without El Ghazi, who is understood to be back in the Netherlands to witness the birth of his child and hasn't played competitively for close to a year after his contract with Bundesliga side Mainz was terminated under controversial circumstances.

Anwar El Ghazi's career stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 Ajax Eredivisie 43 10 8 2015/16 Ajax Eredivisie 37 11 2 2016/17 Ajax, Lille Eredivisie, Ligue 1 33 4 3 2017/18 Lille Ligue 1 31 4 4 2018/19 Aston Villa Championship 36 6 6 2019/20 Aston Villa Premier League 40 6 7 2020/21 Aston Villa Premier League 31 11 0 2021/22 Aston Villa, Everton (loan) Premier League 14 3 3 2022/23 PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie 31 9 2 2023/24 PSV Eindhoven, Mainz 05 Eredivisie, Bundesliga 5 0 1

Cardiff were hit with a triple-injury blow last weekend though, with Bulut confirming that Isaak Davies, Kion Etete and Jamilu Collins will all be on the treatment table for some time. “It looks like Isaak Davies will be out for four months, Kion will be out for three months, and with JC, six to eight weeks," Bulut explained.

The trio were ruled out of Cardiff's final pre-season fixture away at Bristol Rovers alongside Mark McGuinness, who was omitted as a precautionary measure. The central defender should, however, be in line to feature against the Black Cats.

On the other hand, Sunderland have three defensive absentees in Niall Huggins, Daniel Ballard and Jenson Seelt.

The visitors largely have a clean bill of health ahead of their trip to the Welsh capital, where they ran out comfortable 2-0 victors back in March.

Live stream and TV options for Cardiff City v Sunderland

For those not heading to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, the fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports+ as part of the new EFL broadcasting scheme which will see ten matches across the Championship, League One and League Two televised each weekend.

Due to the kick-off time, the match will also be shown on Cardiff and Sunderland's in-house streaming services.

Tickets for Cardiff City v Sunderland

Cardiff will likely be expecting a bumper home crowd for Saturday's fixture and it may prove difficult to find too many available tickets in the Canton Stand, where the club's more vocal supporters are situated. Tickets still remain on sale, though, which can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, Sunderland's website still has away tickets on sale just days before the fixture. Travelling supporters can purchase their tickets here.

Cardiff City v Sunderland kick-off time

The fixture is scheduled to commence at 12:30BST, which is why it will be available on respective club streaming services.

Earlier kick-offs will become a routine occurrence for EFL supporters from now. Each Championship fixture on Saturday afternoon will kick-off at this time, while there are three 12:30 affairs lined up for the following weekend too.