Cardiff City v Sheffield United: Team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Cardiff City host Sheffield United at the Cardiff City Stadium later this afternoon with both sides looking to secure victory when they meet.

Cardiff are hoping to extend their assured performance against Luton Town last weekend while Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping to win his second game in charge of the Blades.

With both sides coming into this game on the back of a win last weekend, this will certainly be an interesting encounter.

Steve Morison has started to steady the ship at Cardiff and will be keen to win his fourth game as manager, whilst Paul Heckingbottom will want to build on his side’s dominant performance against Bristol City last week.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at the latest team news, whether there is a live stream for the match and when the game is set to kick off.

Team News

Cardiff City have a fully fit squad at their disposable with Will Vaulks returning to the bench last weekend against Luton and could be pushing for a start.

Sheffield United on the other hand have a lengthy injury list. Wes Foderingham will continue to deputise in goal in replace of Robin Olsen.

John Fleck remains sidelined meaning Sander Berge could be handed his first start since August. Elsewhere, Rhian Brewster is nursing a hamstring injury he picked up against the Robins.

Is there a live stream?

The game does not feature on live TV and due to EFL broadcasting rules, the game will not be streamed in the UK and Ireland, although fans from international areas can watch the game via each club’s iFollow service.

What time is kick-off?

Today’s game will kick-off at 15:00pm.

With Cardiff looking to put distance between them and the bottom three and Sheffield United looking to close the gap to the play-offs, it could turn out to be an entertaining game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Quiz: Has Billy Sharp ever scored a goal for Sheffield United at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 The Vitality Stadium? Yes No