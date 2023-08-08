Cardiff City and QPR had contrasting starts to the new Championship campaign.

Despite conceding a 95th minute equaliser to throw away a 2-0 half-time lead, the Bluebirds could still take plenty of positives away from earning a point away to Leeds United.

How did the opening Championship weekend fare for Cardiff City and QPR?

Away results at Elland Road will be difficult for teams in the second division to come by this season, so the result still felt like a point earned by Erol Bulut’s side rather than two dropped.

The Welsh outfit are now preparing to host their first home game of the new season at the weekend, which will be Bulut’s first at the helm at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The visitors will be Gareth Ainsworth’s side, who come into this weekend’s action sitting bottom of the table.

Their 4-0 loss was a humiliating way to start the new term, especially as many have tipped them for relegation this season.

QPR will be aiming to bounce back with a positive result of their own to turn the focus away from the London club for the time being.

What are the important details to know for Cardiff City’s clash with QPR?

Here we look at everything you need to know ahead of their clash on Saturday afternoon…

Latest QPR and Cardiff City team news

Ryan Allsop missed the team’s opening fixture with Leeds last weekend, and is set to miss the QPR clash as well.

However, Mark McGuinness proved his fitness by featuring for the full 90 minutes despite some concerns going into the Elland Road trip, so he should be available to face QPR.

The London club have a host of issues coming out of their loss to Watford.

Morgan Fox was tasked with stepping into a central role in the defence, partnered by Joe Gubbins, due to the lack of available alternatives.

QPR are optimistic of completing a loan move for a Premier League player before the window closes, so there is a chance a fresh face could be in the squad in time for Saturday’s kick-off.

Will Cardiff City v QPR be available to watch on TV/live stream?

Cardiff’s clash with QPR will not be broadcast on TV due to the blackout rule, which remains in place for the 2023-24 campaign.

Instead, you can follow the game on local radio or via shows like Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News, which begins at 3pm.

Highlights of the game will be made available following the completion of the match.Sky Sports will post a 3-minute version on their YouTube channel, while ITV will broadcast a lengthier edition in the evening with their EFL highlights programme.

Cardiff City v QPR tickets

Home tickets are still available for purchase, with costs ranging from £33 to £24 for adults depending on the location.

Seniors can get in for between £19 and £24, 16-21’s for between £14 and £21 and those under 16 for £11 to £15.

QPR have been allocated an initial 2,120 away tickets, which are still available ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Adult tickets cost £24, £19 for seniors over 60, while those aged 16-21 will be charged £14 and juniors under 16 £11.

What time does Cardiff City v QPR kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm.