Cardiff City v QPR: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

QPR travel to the Welsh capital to take on Cardiff City, in what will be Steve Morison’s second game in interim charge of the Bluebirds.

Mick McCarthy was sacked by the Championship club last week and things have already started to look brighter on the pitch, with Cardiff putting an end to their eight-game losing run with a 3-3 draw away at Stoke City.

Morison’s side scored three goals in a crazy five-minute spell to recover from 3-0 down against the Potters, which will be a massive boost for morale.

They now host a QPR side that will likely eye a trip to the Cardiff City Stadium as a chance to get their play-off push back on track – having won just one of their last four games in the Championship.

Here, we’ve outlined everything you need to know ahead of the midweek tie…

Latest team news

Marlon Pack will be back available after serving his suspension but Cardiff are likely to be without Joe Ralls in midfield.

Tom Sang, Sam Bowen, Isaac Vassell and James Collins are the other names that will not be available for Morison.

Mark Warburton is set to be without both Sam McCallum, who is facing a few weeks out, and Jordy de Wijs for the trip to face Cardiff due to injuries they picked up against Nottingham Forest.

Lyndon Dykes has been described as “tough-and-go” by the R’s boss but the match will come too soon for both Sam Field and Lee Wallace – though the pair are not far away from a return.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, as it is a midweek clash a live stream will be available this evening.

Fans can watch the game either via the Sky Sports red button, QPR+, or Cardiff City TV.

What time is kick-off?

The Championship tie between Cardiff and QPR kicks off at 7.45pm, meaning we’re set for an enthralling contest under the lights at the Cardiff City Stadium.