Cardiff City v Luton Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The action-packed Sky Bet Championship schedule continues when Cardiff City host Luton Town on Monday afternoon.

Cardiff City come into the clash sitting 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table, having been defeated 2-1 away at Hull City on Good Friday.

Meanwhile, their opponents Luton Town come in on after their Good Friday match having taken all three points against Nottingham Forest.

With the Hatters still having plenty to play for, they will no doubt turn up for this one, but whether or not Cardiff City can do the same and compete in the match remains to be seen.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know about the clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Latest team news

The home side look set to be without Alex Smithies who will most likely not play for Cardiff for the remainder of the season after it was confirmed he will be leaving the club when his contract expires this summer.

Meanwhile, youngster Oli Denham could be in contention to feature after Steve Morison felt he could handle a match at this level after making his Championship debut on Friday.

Morison revealed no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Luton Town clash, so it is just Smithies, along with Isaac Vassell, Max Watters, and Sean Morrison that look set to miss out.

Quiz: Are these 12 Cardiff City facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 Cardiff completed the league double over rivals Swansea City Real Fake

For the visitors, too, there are plenty of injuries to talk about. The Hatters travel to the Welsh capital without Henri Lansbury, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Jed Steer, Cameron Jerome, Alex Palmer, and Gabe Osho available for selection through injury.

Meanwhile, Sonny Bradley also misses out through suspension after receiving a red card against Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Score prediction

Going purely off of league position and form, there only looks like there will be one winner in this one and it isn’t the home side. However, the Championship loves to throw up a surprise every now and then.

2-1 Cardiff City.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, there is a live stream for this match.

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live on the Sky Sports red button service on Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for the match is set for 3pm at the Cardiff City Stadium.