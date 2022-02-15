Cardiff City v Coventry City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Cardiff City host Coventry City in the Welsh capital this evening.

Steve Morison’s side will be hoping to get back to winning ways tonight as his team face the Sky Blues.

Cardiff lost last time out, falling to a 2-1 defeat to Millwall. That defeat ended a three game winning run, and has left the side in 20th place in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, their opponents Coventry will be hoping to make it back to back victories after they came out 3-2 victors over Reading last weekend.

A win tonight for Mark Robins’ side could potentially take them as high as seventh place.

Victory for Cardiff could take them above Hull City.

Latest team news

Neither side are facing any fresh injury concerns going into this evening’s game.

Cardiff are likely to stick with the same backline despite conceding two late goals to Millwall. Their form in the previous games should earn them a continued presence in the side.

Will Vaulks could return to midfield, but Morison has been very consistent with his selection in that position in recent weeks.

However, Uche Ikpeazu could earn his first start with his new team in place of Mark Harris.

For the visitors, they will likely still be without Martyn Waghorn after he missed the win over Reading.

Robins will also have a selection dilemma on the left-hand side of the pitch, with Jordan Shipley, Jake Bidwell and Ian Maasten all vying for two places in the team.

Shipley could return to the side in favour of Bidwell.

Is there a live stream?

The game is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm. This is also available via Now TV with a Sports Pass.

What time is kick-off?

This clash kicks off at 7:45pm.