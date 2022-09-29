Cardiff City v Burnley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

For the first time this season, Cardiff City will go into a match without a permanent manager following the sacking of Steve Morison nearly two weeks ago.

The Bluebirds hierarchy parted company with Morison following a 1-0 defeat on the road to lowly Huddersfield Town, a result which left Cardiff in 18th position in the Championship after 10 matches.

Coming in in Morison’s place on a temporary basis is first-team coach Mark Hudson, who played 164 times in all competitions during his playing days for the South Wales club and he will make his managerial bow for the Bluebirds against Burnley.

The Clarets have lost just once in the league under new boss Vincent Kompany, although draws have been their achilles heel with five of those since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Latest team news

There is a fresh injury doubt for Cardiff and it comes in the form of Rubin Colwill.

The young attacking midfielder featured for Wales during the international break, but in that time he picked up a niggling issue and it could force him out of contention for the visit of the Clarets.

Hudson has also revealed that there are ‘three or four players’ who are yet to return to the training pitch following injuries of their own, with Ebou Adams and Isaak Davies yet to make appearances so far this season.

As for Burnley, it looks like they are going to be without Scott Twine for a while longer, with the attacker suffering a setback in his recovery from a muscle injury.

Kompany has not put a time-frame on when the diminutive Twine will return, but it looks set to be a number of weeks before the ex-MK Dons man adds to his singular appearance.

Another player likely to be missing this weekend as well is Charlie Taylor, who hobbled off against Preston North End a couple of weeks ago, but despite being a doubt for the trip to Wales, the defender will return on Wednesday night against Stoke if not against Cardiff, according to Kompany.

What time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 3pm on Saturday afternoon at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Is there a live stream?

As ever with 3pm starts on a Saturday in the UK, there will be no live coverage of the action on these shores.

However, an audio pass can be purchased on both club’s websites, as well as live video coverage for overseas viewers.

Score prediction

A lot of Burnley’s matches have seen them dominate possession but struggle in-front of goal, and Cardiff will no doubt look to frustrate.

Therefore, we can see a goalless draw at the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend. 0-0.