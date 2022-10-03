Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

With the international break over, Championship football is back in full swing with mid-week fixtures for everyone this week.

Despite still being without a manger, Cardiff City picked up a good point against Burnley at the weekend with a goal in the 90th minute to get them a point.

However, they go remain 18th and have plenty of work to do if they want to climb the table.

They welcome Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night who come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win against Millwall.

Rovers’ form has been inconsistent so far this season but they sit sixth in the league and will be keen to get another win on the board.

Latest team news

Cardiff go into this side with a nearly fully fit side.

Rubin Colwill will be missing out through injury but other than that, the Bluebirds don’t seem to have any concerns.

Blackburn find themselves in a similar position with Jon Dahl Tomasson confirming he has a fully fit side at his disposal which should give him plenty of selection headaches ahead of the tie.

Score prediction

This will no doubt be a close affair with both sides coming into the side looking for a result and although Rovers sit much higher in the table, the Bluebirds have proven they are not a side to write off.

However, we are going for Blackburn to nick this tie with a 2-1 win.

Is there a live stream?

The game has been selected for TV and will be available to watch on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports football.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place tomorrow night and kick-off is at 8pm.