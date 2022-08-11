Cardiff City v Birmingham City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Cardiff City and Birmingham City clash this weekend in the Championship, as both sides look to get another positive result in the league.

The two teams have both won one of their two opening matches this year in the second tier, but Blues are one point ahead of the Bluebirds thanks to their draw at Luton compared to Cardiff’s defeat against Reading.

A win for either side will have them sitting towards the right end of the table, then, and so it should be fascinating clash between them.

Here are some early details ahead of the game on Saturday…

Latest team news

It’s likely Steve Morison is going to revert back to a more familiar side compared to the one that featured in the defeat against Portsmouth earlier this week.

It’s obviously he is still working on his best XI after a glut of new arrivals, though, and so we could see a line-up that once again has a few experiments in it. Rubin Colwill returned midweek, and may be in contention to get more minutes here.

Birmingham, meanwhile, also made a number of changes in midweek against Norwich under John Eustace, and he may now return to a similar side that beat Huddersfield last week.

Is there a live stream?

The game has been picked for coverage by Sky Sports and so will be shown live and exclusively by them in the UK.

That means there’ll be no iFollow service, with Sky Sports Football the channel to watch all of the action play out in Wales.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday lunchtime, giving the two teams a chance to get a positive result on the board before much of the rest of the division plays later on in the afternoon.

Score prediction

This should be a tight affair between two clubs that have had decent enough starts to the campaign.

Cardiff beat Norwich on the opening day, though a loss against Reading and Carabao Cup elimination means this weekend needs to see a positive result, whilst Blues are unbeaten in the league from their opening two matches.

It could, therefore, be a draw. 2-2.