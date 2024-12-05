This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Cardiff City have endured a tough campaign so far.

The Bluebirds picked up just one point from their first six games in the Championship this season, which ultimately led to the sacking of Erol Bulut. No permanent manager has since been appointed, but Omer Riza has undertaken the role of interim boss, and he gave the Cardiff fans a glimpse of hope.

The 45-year-old turned things around initially and took the club out of the relegation zone after a succession of positive results, but their form has sadly taken a hit, and they are now five games without a win.

Cardiff City's last five results Opposition Result Coventry City (A) 2-2 D QPR (H) 2-0 L Sheffield Wednesday (A) 1-1 D Blackburn Rovers (H) 3-1 L Luton Town (A) 1-0 L

Cardiff remain outside the drop zone, but only by two points, so they must start finding some consistency again. Omer Riza has a tough job on his hands as a number of players have suffered injuries, but the squad is still a little light in terms of strength in depth.

January is right around the corner, and one big issue must be addressed.

Cardiff's attacking line must be strengthened

This week, FLW asked their Bluebirds fan pundit, Jack Price, what his biggest fear was heading into the January transfer window, and one big issue became evident.

"I'd have to say my biggest fear is us once again failing to add requisite firepower to the attack. Obviously, there will be a bit of worry about retaining our best players, such as Rubin Colwill. There's always a focus on him, but I think this is more significant.

"It is well-documented that we really neglected to enforce key areas and get the key qualities into the side back in the summer. We've paid the price of that during the first half of the season and if we want to stay up and stay up comfortably, we have to utilise the window meaningfully.

"There is not really a consistent source of goals in the side if you take away Callum Robinson, who isn't a 90-minute player because of his fitness record.

"Wilfried Kanga has been a disastrous signing from Hertha Berlin, but he was the only other striker we brought in for the season. We've got Isaak Davies and Kion Etete still injured, so a real lack of depth behind Robbo.

"We've got a problem with the wingers. Anwar El Ghazi and Chris Willock simply have not delivered. I think El Ghazi has been okay, and perhaps we're realising how valuable he is, because since he got injured our form has tailed off.

"The only winger at the club you'd want to be starting week in week out is probably Ollie Tanner, but he's still got some way to go.

"Enforcing those two key areas is a massive priority for me, but the fact we failed to do so in the summer and really get it bang on with recruitment does make me doubtful of whether we are going to bring in those players in January."

Goals have been an issue so far this season at Cardiff

Cardiff have played 18 league games now and have scored just 17 goals, so something must change quickly if they are to avoid relegation.

Their top scorer, Callum Robinson has bagged five goals, but he can not be solely relied on due to his injury record, and there is no real competent replacement.

Related "Open goal for Vincent Tan" - Cardiff City owner urged to seal Steve Cooper agreement FLW has been speaking with our Cardiff City fan pundit to discuss whether Steve Cooper would be the right man to take charge of the Bluebirds.

Kion Etete and Isaak Davies are yet to play a single game for Cardiff this season, and when Robinson has not started, the Bluebirds have been forced to play their only other striker, Wilfried Kanga, who is yet to find his feet, or play Chris Willock out of position.

Cardiff City need to act quickly in January to secure a striker or two, otherwise they could be in big trouble.