This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City will be hoping to challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.

The Bluebirds enjoyed a decent first year under Erol Bulut last season, but a disappointing second half of the campaign saw them drift away from the play-off places, and they eventually finished 12th in the table.

After weeks of speculation over his future, Bulut signed a new two-year contract at the Cardiff City Stadium last month, and he has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

Cardiff have brought in two new signings so far this summer, with Chris Willock and Calum Chambers joining from Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa respectively.

There have also been a number of departures, with the likes of Rohan Luthra, Oliver Denham, Romaine Sawyers and Sheyi Ojo leaving the club at the end of their contracts, while Cameron Antwi has made a permanent move to Newport County.

The Bluebirds get their season underway when they host Sunderland on Saturday 10th August, and there could be plenty more new additions before the start of the campaign.

Cardiff City fan pundit urges club to make Cody Drameh move

FLW's Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey says he would like to see the club re-sign former Leeds United defender Cody Drameh this summer.

Drameh spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, providing four assists in 30 appearances for the Blues as they were relegated to League One, and he is now a free agent after departing Elland Road at the end of his contract.

The 22-year-old registered three assists in 22 games during a temporary spell at Cardiff in the 2021-22 season, and when asked on which player out of the current free agents pool that his club should go for, Ben believes the Bluebirds should look to bring Drameh back on a permanent basis.

"I think the one Premier League or Championship free agent that Cardiff City should be looking to sign is Cody Drameh from Leeds," Ben said.

"While he's not had the best loan spells in the last couple of years, in his time at Luton and in his original loan spell at Cardiff, he showed a lot of promise and showed the right-back that he could be.

"It's an area that Cardiff are lacking in with Mahlon Romeo looking like he could be on his way out of the club, and we're going to need more depth in that position.

"There's also still a chance that Perry Ng does leave, and I think Drameh would be a very good option in the role and one that fits Erol Bulut's style of play.

"Hopefully he is one that Cardiff will be going in for and targeting, and his explosive pace and good defensive work is something that we have been lacking in both full-back positions if Perry Ng or Jamilu Collins have been injured."

Cody Drameh reunion would be a no-brainer for Cardiff City

Ben is right that Drameh struggled at Birmingham last season, but he has proven during his loan spells with Cardiff and Luton Town that he is a more than capable Championship performer.

Drameh impressed during his loan spell with the Bluebirds two seasons ago, so a return to South Wales could be exactly what he needs to reignite his career.

Cardiff are in need of more attacking options in the full-back areas, particularly if Ng was to leave the club, so Drameh could be the ideal solution to their problems.

Drameh will likely have plenty of interest as a free agent, but the Bluebirds have made some ambitious signings so far this summer in Willock and Chambers, and he could be convinced to join Bulut's project.