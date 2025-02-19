This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City continue to have a battle on their hands to remain in the Championship next season, with the Bluebirds currently sitting just three points above the drop zone in the second tier.

What division the Welsh side and themselves in next season will have a huge impact on their transfer business over the summer, with potential targets having to be changed if they drop into League One.

But if another season of Championship football is obtained, City could have their pick of free agents who are leaving their divisional rivals this summer, with no contract agreements put in place with their current employers.

With plenty of names to choose from, we asked Football League World’s Cardiff fan pundit Jack Price which readily available star in the summer has caught his eye the most.

Cardiff City urged to pursue Tyrhys Dolan deal as Blackburn Rovers contract nears its conclusion

Tyrhys Dolan’s contract situation at Blackburn Rovers has been rumbling on for some time now, with the 23-year-old failing to extend his deal at Ewood Park despite negotiations ongoing for the better part of a year.

The playmaker is so often the man to make things tick for the Lancashire outfit, with the latest example coming in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle, in which he slammed home his fourth goal of the season to cap an impressive display and seal the points for his side.

The creative midfielder was subject to interest from Luton Town last summer before remaining with the former Premier League Champions, but 12 months on, Price can see a world where the academy graduate departs the current play-off chasers, and wants his side to be in the mix if that is the case.

When asked which free agent his side should be aiming for this summer, the Bluebirds fan said: “I believe that the best and most realistically-attainable candidate on there is Tyrhys Dolan, who is obviously currently at Blackburn Rovers.

“Dolan is widely expected to leave Ewood Park on a free this summer, and Blackburn will get compensated because of his age, as he has not long turned 23, although that is not likely to reflect what they would receive in the market.

Tyrhys Dolan Blackburn Rovers 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 31 Starts 27 Goals 4 Assists 5 Goal contribution/90 0.38

“I do recall when John Eustace was still at the club, he was very keen to tie Dolan down to a new contract, and there are reports of discussions having gone on for well over a year, and it hasn’t been resolved.

“So it looks like Dolan is going to be leaving, and that is going to alert a lot of clubs across the league, and in my division, Cardiff would be foolish to not be one of those knocking around for him.”

Tyrhys Dolan among star-studded list of Championship free agents in summer of 2025

Dolan is one of a number of top Championship stars who are set to be without a club by the time July 1 comes around this year, although as Price points out, the 23-year-old will likely be subject to a hefty compensation package due to his age.

Alongside him in the list of potential free agents this summer is Burnley playmaker Josh Brownhill, with the former Preston North End man yet to make a decision about where his future lies at the end of the current season.

Dolan could be set to leave Ewood Park alongside Dom Hyam [pictured] this summer, with the defender also in the final few months of his contract as it stands, although the club do have a one-year option on his current deal.

Leeds United full-back Junior Firpo is also set to leave Elland Road in the off-season, while Burnley duo Connor Roberts and Nathan Redmond also look likely to depart Turf Moor when all is said and done this season.

Cardiff themselves are set to part ways with Dimitrios Goutas, Anwar El Ghazi, Yakou Meite and Isaak Davies if nothing changes from here on in, and Dolan could be the perfect addition to add going forward for the following campaign.

There will be plenty of sides interested in the playmaker if he does indeed become available though, as he continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous players in his position in the division when he is firing on all cylinders.