Despite a relatively successful campaign for Cardiff City, not all of the Bluebirds players will have been pleased with how the season went.

Callum Robinson was a star performer for the Welsh club during the 2022/23 season, scoring seven goals and registering seven assists in 29 appearances, and was the club's second top scorer, despite joining in September, and being ruled out injured from February onwards.

After a pleasing first season with the Bluebirds, expectations were that Robinson would kick on and improve under Erol Bulut, but thanks to injuries and Bulut having more depth at his disposal, the Irish international has struggled to make an impact.

The 29-year-old has also had off-field issues, and was left out of Cardiff's matchday squad for a game last month following a reported 'disciplinary penalty'.

After a difficult season, on and off the pitch, it remains to be seen if Robinson will be a Cardiff player next season, and with a year left on his contract, the club may look to cash in.

Cardiff City urged to part ways with Callum Robinson this season

After a disappointing 2022/23 season, our Cardiff City fan pundit, Ben Johnsey, believes that this summer provides Cardiff City with the opportunity to let Callum Robinson have a fresh start elsewhere, in a move that could work out well for both parties.

Speaking to Football League World, Ben said: "I think realistically Callum Robinson could leave this summer.

"He’s not had the best of seasons, he’s had injuries, but he also seems to have had issues off the pitch as well, so it’s very possible that he does depart the club this summer.

"Whilst he was very good last season, I think it’s potentially the time for Cardiff to move on and free some wages to try and replace him with someone who can hit the ground running next year. I think a fair fee would probably be around about £1million, maybe slightly below depending on the wages that he’s on.

"He’s still a good Championship player, there’s definitely going to be interest in him, and he’ll have a lot to say at this level, but I think it’s maybe time for Cardiff to move on and try to replace Robinson for next season, having missed out on him this year."

Erol Bulut will be happy to see Callum Robinson move on this summer

It still remains to be seen if Erol Bulut will be Cardiff's boss next season, and if he were to leave, the club's next manager may be happy to keep Callum Robinson, but should the Turkish manager remain, he'll be happy to see the Irish forward leave this summer.

It's clear that Bulut and Robinson have a somewhat strained relationship, and it'll be better for both parties if Robinson departs, with the Bluebirds boss clearly unhappy at the forward's attitude at points this season.

Callum Robinson's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 23 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 843 Chances created 16 Dribble success 47.1% Pass accuracy 80.2% Shots 20 Shots on target 2

A perfect example came just last month, when Bulut claimed Robinson was unavailable due to illness, but the player had been spotted at the Etihad Stadium the previous night watching his good friend Jack Grealish play for Manchester City in the Champions League.

This came just shortly after Robinson was excluded from the Bluebirds squad due to disciplinary issues, and perhaps their relationship is beyond repair, meaning the forward will be moved on this summer.

It's safe to assume that if Bulut remains in the dugout at the Cardiff City Stadium, the chances of Robinson seeing out the final year of his contract with the Bluebirds look slim, and the club would likely look to cash in on him in the coming months.