Cardiff City are set to cut short Wilfried Kanga's loan deal which will see him return to parent club Hertha Berlin.

The 26-year-old forward has failed to find the net in 16 total appearances for the Bluebirds so far this season, and now looks to be heading back to the German second division side this month.

Both Cardiff and Hertha are understood to be in discussions over the termination of his loan deal, as the Championship strugglers look to make room for further attacking reinforcements in the winter window.

A former PSG youngster, Kanga's time at the Cardiff City stadium hasn't gone to plan, and in an attempt to find out why, we spoke with our Bluebirds fan pundit Jack Price.

"Does absolutely nothing" - Damming verdict delivered on Cardiff City striker Wilfried Kanga

Prior to joining Cardiff in the summer, Kanga enjoyed a 12-goal season with Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege, and had previously registered a 16-goal campaign with Swiss side Young Boys in 2021/22.

Evidently then, there is a player there who has shown he can find the back of the net at a high standard of European football, so why hasn't it worked out for him in the Welsh capital?

Speaking on Kanga's time with Cardiff so far, Price said: "Wilfried Kanga set to return to Hertha Berlin, hopefully, providing the two clubs can meet an agreement on concluding his loan deal. But, it does feel inevitable doesn't it?

"For starters, they're (Hertha) not going to be happy with how little football he's played. He's only started five games and there's been times under Omer Riza where he's been out of the squad entirely.

Kanga's 24/25 Championship stats per 90 mins (after 25 games) - per FotMob Shots Expected goals (xG) Pass accuracy Chances created Duels won Dribble success 1.99 0.14 63.3% 0.40 28.3% 20%

"He is really a last resort when coming on as a sub, and he doesn't even do that all that often. Whilst Cardiff can be very, very unhappy with his performances. He's been nowhere near good enough, and his statline reads 15 games, no goals, no assists.

"He's had two shots on target the whole time, so it's not as if he just hasn't scored, he doesn't get himself into the positions to score. He doesn't do any of the fundamentals as a striker. He doesn't bring anything really.

"He hasn't got a lot of pace, so he's not getting in behind. He doesn't press high. He is completely non-existent in transition and link-up play. Whereas, you've got someone like Callum Robinson who yes, he's prolific, but he'll also compensate for it when the goals aren't coming because he'll be dropping deep and looking to get on the ball, and make things happen.

"Wilfried Kanga does absolutely nothing. He's not a duel-winner. He's brought nothing to the table. Not one person at Cardiff is going to dispute that it's best for all parties that he goes."

Potential Wilfried Kanga replacements identified as Cardiff City eye further attacking additions in January

Sending Kanga back to the German capital would free up a place in the Cardiff City squad for a more impactful forward player to arrive at a crucial stage of the Bluebirds' season, but who might that be?

Discussing the potential options that might be available to the club, Price said: "In terms of a replacement, it's difficult because we're in a very precarious position. Although, we do badly need a striker, and we've got three of our four senior strikers out of contract in the summer in Robinson, Isaak Davis and Kion Etete, which could prompt us to go into the market - always got to be careful.

"I would want to have a look at the loan market, because I think there's so much talent to be found there. We didn't utilise that in the summer, and with that in mind, I would really like a loan deal for Jayden Danns at Liverpool.

"He's got a great track record at academy level, and he stepped up last season and scored two goals against Southampton in the FA Cup, a Southampton team that was later promoted that season.

"So he's got pedigree, and yes it is a risk, so he is one of two strikers I'd really, really want. The other one is Ali Al-Hamadi at Ipswich. He was immense for AFC Wimbledon in League Two, and then Ipswich signed him last season and he played quite an understated role as they got promoted.

"He scored four goals having only started once with many of his goals coming off the bench, so you've got to wonder, giving him 15-20 games starting, how many could he get?

"Again, I think both of those players are going to be on a lot of radars this month if they're both made available for loan, and there's a reason for that as they're both very, very good strikers. I think they fit the bill for what we'd be looking for.

"So in conclusion, Kanga is miles, miles away from being at the level to even compete for a place, and Jayden Danns and Ali Al-Hamadi would both be good pickups, so get that done Cardiff."