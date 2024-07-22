This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have emerged as one of six clubs interested in signing striker Tyrese Campbell following his departure from Stoke City at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bluebirds, along with Championship rivals West Brom, Sheffield United, Stoke City, QPR, and Preston are all interested in securing the 24-year-old's signature, along with Scottish giants Rangers.

Campbell is currently a free agent after leaving Stoke when his contract recently expired, and he certainly isn't short of interest as he looks to find a new club before the 2024/25 season gets underway.

Cardiff are in desperate need of a new striker, and despite not being prolific recently, Campbell could be a useful addition for the Bluebirds as boss Erol Bulut looks to take them to the next level this season.

Tyrese's dad, Kevin, had a spell with the Bluebirds during the 2006/07 season, actually finishing his career at Ninian Park, so there's certainly history between Cardiff and the Campbell family.

Cardiff City urged to bring Tyrese Campbell to the Welsh capital

FLW's Cardiff City fan pundit, Ben Johnsey, believes that despite a disappointing couple of seasons at Stoke, Campbell could be a very useful addition this summer, and could be a signing that excites fans.

Speaking to Football League World, Ben said: "I would be very interested in having Tyrese Campbell at the club because I feel like he would represent a player who can turn his fortunes around, while wanting the club to move on from signing players who are past their prime, after being linked with the likes of Lee Gregory and Jordan Rhodes in years gone by.

“The thing with Campbell is he’s only 24 and there’s still a chance he could turn things around. I think he would be a good like-for-like replacement for Karlan Grant as someone who’s able to play up front and on the wing as well.

“While his injury record and goalscoring record hasn’t been great in recent seasons hasn’t been the best, if his wages are decent, and he’s not necessarily our star signing up front, then he’d be a player that I’m interested in bringing to the club and one that could excite a few fans if he hits his peak.”

Tyrese Campbell needs a fresh start this summer following Stoke City exit

Minus a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town in 2019, Campbell had spent his entire senior career at Stoke City, and it was the right time to move on this summer.

Stoke have had some really difficult years since relegation to the Championship in 2018, and plenty of players and managers have come and gone with a varying degree of success.

Campbell hasn't been helped by injuries in recent seasons, and he played just 23 Championship games last season, meaning he missed half of the season, and he scored just three times.

Tyrese Campbell's time in the Championship - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2018/19 3 0 0 2019/20 33 9 2 2020/21 16 6 7 2021/22 26 4 1 2022/23 41 9 5 2023/24 23 3 1

With a run of games behind him and no injuries, Campbell has shown in the past that he can be a very good striker at this level, and that's why he has a number of clubs interested in signing him.

Leaving Stoke was the right move this summer, and a fresh start should do him the world of good.

Cardiff will be hoping that he follows in his father's footsteps by making the move to south Wales, and playing in an ambitious side with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill, Chris Willock and Callum O'Dowda could help bring the best out of the ex-Stoke man.