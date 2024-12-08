This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City striker Isaak Davies looks set to return from injury in January, and our Bluebirds fan pundit believes the striker should be handed an opportunity to show what he can do in the Championship.

The 23-year-old former Welsh youth international suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season, which has kept him sidelined for the duration of the campaign so far.

This setback came at a highly frustrating time for Davies and the club, as the forward looked set to have a real chance at leading the Bluebirds' line this term, especially after enjoying a fruitful loan spell with Belgian side Kortrijk last season.

He scored 12 goals in 36 total appearances for the Belgian top-flight outfit, meaning he was returning to the Cardiff City stadium fresh off the back of his best individual season to date in his senior career.

Cardiff urged to hand first team chance to Isaak Davies instead of January loan

We asked our Cardiff fan pundit, Jack Price, whether Davies requires another loan move away from the club in January, or is now the time for him to make his mark in the Championship in a Bluebirds shirt?

Price said: "I don't think Isaak Davies needs a loan move away from Cardiff City again whatsoever. It's a really frustrating one with Davies, because heading into this season, it did feel as though he was going to potentially lead the line for us.

"He'd obviously scored a lot of goals for Kortrijk last season, scoring 12 for a team that narrowly avoided relegation, and he was prolific in pre-season. Given our goalscoring woes and the lack of available options at the moment, it would definitely be a big role for him.

"I think he's due back around the turn of the year. It's probably looking like January for Davies. His contract is out at the end of the season, so he finds himself in a bit of a precarious position.

Davies' career stats - per FotMob Club Season Appearances Goals Assists Kortrijk 23/24 36 12 0 Cardiff 22/23 12 1 0 Cardiff 21/22 30 3 4

"But, I would want to give him the remainder of the season to show his worth and earn a new deal. He's got real potential, and his profile is what this Cardiff side is crying out for. He's a mobile, dynamic and very high-pressing forward who can also link up and take the ball one-vs-one against defenders.

"I think he would definitely compliment the new system implemented by Omer Riza, although, given how unlikely it is that Riza is going to stay on long-term and we'll probably have a new manager in within a month, that does create added uncertainty to his future at the club.

"Davies is really popular with fans, I think everybody at Cardiff really shares the opinion that had he not had that injury, he would've had a big first team role this year. I think unless we were to go big in the market in January and bring in probably two high-quality strikers, I think there's little chance he goes out on loan.

"If we did, it would probably be a big mistake for a player who I think can have a big impact in the first team right now. So, I think Davies, if he can put his injury troubles behind him, he can have a top career and he's earned his stripes on loan, so he deserves to really show what he can do in the first team now."

Isaak Davies could be like a new signing for Cardiff City in January

With Cardiff struggling in-front of goal so far this season, reinforcing their attacking options looks set to be a big priority for the club when the winter window opens.

However, Davies could provide them with an in-house wildcard option to sharpen their cutting edge. At 23 and with his contract expiring in the summer, it has the feeling of being now or never for the striker as a Bluebirds player.

Had he not enjoyed that impressive campaign in Belgium, his future at the Cardiff City stadium may already have been sealed, but now there's solid evidence that the Welshman does have what it takes to score goals at a good level of football.

With the club sitting in a perilous position in the Championship, and with a fight for survival in the second half of the season looking the likely course of direction for their campaign, they need players in the side who are going to be 110 percent committed to the cause.

Given the fact he's been with Cardiff since the age of seven, there's certainly no doubting his passion and desire to play for the club, and fueled by the extra motivation knowing his contract situation, he could be like a new signing without the club needing to spend a penny.