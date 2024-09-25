A number of names have been linked to the vacant Cardiff City managerial hot-seat following Erol Bulut's dismissal on Sunday morning, although supporters may have to wait patiently for a fresh appointment.

According to a recent update from Chris Wathan of BBC Sport Wales, Cardiff are in "no rush" to secure a permanent replacement for Bulut, who was sacked just three months after agreeing a two-year contract after losing five of his opening six matches of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

As usually tends to be the case, various links have emerged in the immediate aftermath of Bulut's departure from the Welsh capital.

HITC have linked both Steven Schumacher and former Wales boss Rob Page to the job, while Oxford United's Des Buckingham has reportedly impressed the Cardiff hierarchy with his exciting and attacking brand of football.

Meanwhile, it was claimed in the Belgian media that KV Kortrijk manager Freyr Alexandersson had held talks with the Bluebirds' top-brass over a potential move. Kortrijk, of course, are one of three clubs owned under Vincent Tan's business empire and Cardiff have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the Belgian top-flight outfit in recent times, hosting pre-season friendlies and sending Isaak Davies, Ryotaro Tsunoda and summer signing Roko Simic there.

However, Alexandersson ruled himself out of the running yesterday afternoon by rebuffing the speculation and insisting on his commitment to remain with Kortrijk, whom he only joined in January.

Cardiff supporters have been eagerly discussing potential replacements, but fresh reports suggest they may have to bide their time first, with Wathan claiming that the club are not in a rush to make an appointment despite receiving "plenty of interest" in the position.

His update also mentions that Cardiff's key decision-makers are fans of Alexandersson and had considered the Icelandic boss although it has been deemed that it is not yet the time to act upon that interest.

Wathan adds that Omer Riza could retain his position as Cardiff's caretaker manager until the international break, having been appointed to oversee immediate duties following Bulut's sacking.

Should that transpire, Riza will be in charge of Saturday afternoon's trip to Hull City, Millwall's visit to the Welsh capital next Tuesday and a daunting Severnside Derby showdown away at rivals Bristol City.

Cardiff City supporters will become impatient at current managerial situation

The latest news has not gone down too well among fans on social media, but neither the club's position or the subsequent reaction should really come as too much of a surprise.

Cardiff, who are now looking for their 12th permanent manager in just 14 years, have often lacked a tangible succession plan after undertaking dismissals.

The club paid the price when they made the easier internal permanent appointment of Mark Hudson following the sacking of Steve Morison two years ago, and supporters will be desperate to see their side avoid replicating a similar fate which kept them in a relegation battle for that season.

Indeed, the lack of urgency at present is indicative of a lack of strategy and planning. Bulut's future was precarious before their 2-0 defeat at home to Leeds United on the weekend, and Cardiff really should have sought to line up a manager ready to come in as soon as possible.

Cardiff are rooted to the foot of the Championship and already find themselves four points adrift of safety, having scored just one goal and claimed a solitary point.

EFL Championship bottom-six standings, as of September 25 Position Team GD Pts 19th Coventry City -2 5 20th Plymouth Argyle -5 5 21st Preston North End -6 5 22nd Sheffield Wednesday -6 4 23rd Portsmouth -6 3 24th Cardiff City -12 1

The league table may hold limited credence at such a premature stage of the season, although their initial form is startling and will naturally invite fears of relegation without a forthcoming remedy.

Make no mistake about it, they need results - and fast. Potential appointments such as Brian Barry-Murphy and the aforementioned Schumacher are both available and handing the keys to an unproven interim boss appears to be a risk that simply is not worth taking, especially in light of recent history.