Cardiff City turn their attention to 30-year-old Championship striker

Cardiff City have enquired about signing Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes, according to Football Insider.

Mick McCarthy’s team are struggling for goals at present, and the report believes that the Bluebirds are hoping to add another frontman to their ranks before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

And following Kieffer Moore’s recent injury, Cardiff are looking to bring in another striker to ease the workload on the Wales international.

Football Insider believe that the South Wales outfit have approached Wednesday over the services of Rhodes, whose scored just one in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this season, which coincidently came against the Bluebirds at the Cardiff City Stadium back in September.

Rhodes has started just three Championship matches for the Hillsborough outfit this season, and hasn’t been involved since the victory over Derby County on New Year’s Day.

The report says that Cardiff have asked the question and are now waiting to hear from Wednesday.

The Verdict

I really like the sound of this.

Rhodes needs to be playing regular football, and Cardiff desperately need another striker in their squad to not only take the pressure or Moore, but even play alongside the Welshman.

With Rhodes’ opportunities limited throughout this season, and especially in recent weeks, you’d imagine that Sheffield Wednesday wouldn’t stand in the way of him moving away before Monday, which gives Cardiff hope of completing this deal in the next 48 hours.